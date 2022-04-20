Deebo Samuel requests trade from 49ers, per report

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has requested a trade, per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. Samuel has been looking for a contract extension before his rookie deal finishes, but contract talks haven’t gone well, as Samuel scrubbed the 49ers from his social media posts. This move could still be a tactic for contract negotiations, but there is little doubt Samuel is serious.

Samuel is coming off a breakout season where he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns, while adding 59 rushing attempts for 365 yards and 8 touchdowns. Samuel’s dual ability on the ground and through the air is unique and could be one reason contract negotiations aren’t going well.

The WR/RB is an extremely tough runner who was second in total yards after the catch last season. The punishment that Samuel takes as a runner could also be the impetus for Samuel wanting to get paid now instead of waiting until another 18 games takes it toll. Add in the huge contracts for Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and Christian Kirk, and Samuel is likely ready to dig in.