Possible trade destinations for Deebo Samuel

The relationship between Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers has deteriorated enough for the wide receiver slash running back to reportedly request a trade from his team. A trade request doesn’t mean a trade will happen of course, but if the 49ers weren’t willing to throw the bank at Samuel after he accumulated 1,770 yards and 14 touchdowns in his third season, they will at least look into a trade.

The question is, which teams need a wide receiver slash running back and would also be willing to trade for and pay Samuel what he’s looking for?

The Packers always come up when wide receivers look to be on the move, but never do they make a move to get them. But, the absence of Davante Adams and a great quarterback who could retire after a couple more years, means they must at least look into the situation.

The Cowboys have CeeDee Lamb, but did trade away Amari Cooper and Jerry Jones is always on the lookout to make a splash, as he did in trading for Cooper in the first place and also drafting Lamb early in the first round when it wasn’t a big “need” at the time.

The Chiefs have an extra first-rounder after trading away Tyreek Hill and are in need. With the AFC West arms race at full speed, the Chiefs could really use a player like Samuel and he would have one of the best quarterbacks in the game throwing to him.

The Jets tried to get Tyreek Hill already and will undoubtedly be in the market for Samuel. Getting Zach Wilson a target like Samuel appears to be a big priority for New York.

The Lions as usual are in need of wide receivers and now Ian Rapoport says they would be in on Samuel. He also mentions the Jets, Packers, Chiefs and any team that likes really good players.

Among the teams to consider as the trade market for Deebo Samuel heats up: The #Jets, the #Packers, the #Chiefs, the #Lions… and, I assume, most other teams who like really good players. https://t.co/onrd55k3s3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2022

The Browns went and got Cooper, but Samuel would be a younger offensive piece to pair with DeShaun Watson for years to come. But, they did use up a ton of draft capital when getting Watson. They might not have enough to get Samuel.