NFL announces 2022 schedule release date

The NFL announced the 2022 regular season schedule release special will air on Thursday, May 12th. The broadcast will be live on NFL Network starting at 8:00 p.m. ET as America’s football obsession continues to show no end.

Every franchise already knows who they will play as that is public knowledge, but the exact dates and times will be announced during that broadcast.

The NFL will announce a trickle of games ahead of the official release. It starts on April 28, the first day of the draft. During the first round, the league will announce the first Thursday Night Football game, which is scheduled for September 15. Just a reminder that the first game of the year is on Thursday the 8th, but is not a “TNF” game.

The NFL will announce the teams and dates for its international games on May 4th, and select matchups will be released the week of May 9th. The teams will announce their first home game of the season on May 12th at 6:00 p.m. ET, two hours before the official schedule release broadcast begins.

This will be the second NFL season since the league moved to an 18-week regular season schedule, and it will all get started on Thursday, September 8th. The NFL will feature weekly Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video starting in Week 2.