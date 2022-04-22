Giants are looking to trade 2021 first round wide receiver Kadarius Toney

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is missing the team’s voluntary workouts, and the franchise is looking to send him to a new team, according to a report from the New York Daily News.

The report says the team is taking calls on to gauge the interest in their 2021 first round pick. Toney was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in that draft out of Florida.

In his rookie season, Toney caught 39 passes for 420 yards and did not catch a touchdown pass as he battled through injuries and illnesses, testing positive for COVID-19 on two occasions.

Toney’s first NFL season saw a decent amount of controversy as he was ejected from their game against the Dallas Cowboys when he threw a punch. There had been reports of internal issues within the Giants organization regarding Toney’s commitment to the franchise.

New York finished with a 4-13 record last season and will head into 2022 with first-year head coach Brian Daboll in charge.