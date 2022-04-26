NFL 5th year option tracker for 2019 draft class

The window to begin exercising fifth-year options for players from the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft class began closes on May 2nd.

This season, as in most seasons, there is some intrigue as to who will and who won’t have their fifth-year option picked up. Maybe the most debated will be Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who has not played well, but has also been saddled with poor coaching, a bad offensive line and a parade of injuries to his offensive skill players.

Kyler Murray in many ways the opposite of Jones, as he’s earned his fifth-year option, but believes he’s earned much more than that and is likely to hold out if he doesn’t get a contract extension.

The rules have changed a bit since the last collective bargaining agreement, as of player’s fourth- and fifth-year base salary becomes fully guaranteed once their fifth-year option is picked up. In the past, teams could still release players before locking in those base salaries. Playing time and Pro Bowl nods can also help a player see more money tacked onto their base salary if their option is picked up.

Players eligible for fifth-year option in 2022

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals ($29.7 million)

Daniel Jones, New York Giants ($22.4 million)

Running Back

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders ($8 million)

Wide Receiver

Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens ($13.4 million)

N’Keal Harry, New England Patriots ($12.4 million)

Tight End

T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions ($9.4 million)

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks ($6.9 million) — Picked up by Seahawks, April 12

Offensive Linemen

Tytus Howard, Houston Texans ($13.2 million)

Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons ($13.2 million)

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons ($13.2 million)

Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota Vikings ($13.2 million)

Andre Dillard, Philadelphia Eagles ($12.6 million)

Jonah Williams, Cincinnati Bengals ($12.6 million)

Defensive End

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers ($17.9 million) — Picked up by 49ers, April 25

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers ($16 million)

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets ($11.5 million)

Clelin Ferrell, Las Vegas Raiders ($11.5 million)

Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars ($11.5 million)

Montez Sweat, Washington Commanders ($11.5 million)

Jerry Tillery, Los Angeles Chargers ($11.5 million)

L.J. Collier, Seattle Seahawks ($11.5 million)

Defensive Tackle

Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills ($10.8 million) — Picked up by Bills, April 26

Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins ($10.8 million)

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants ($10.8 million)

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans ($10.8 million)

Linebacker

Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($11.7 million)

Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers ($10.9 million)

Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers ($10.9 million)

Safety

Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers ($7.9 million)

Johnathan Abram, Las Vegas Raiders ($7.9 million)