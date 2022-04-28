NFL schedule release: First TNF game will feature Chargers vs. Chiefs on Amazon Prime

The NFL is releasing the full NFL schedule on May 12, but ahead of then they’re letting out a trickle of games. It started Thursday night during the 2022 NFL Draft with the league announcing the Kansas Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Week 2 Thursday Night Football. The game will air on September 15 and open Week 2.

The reason this game is of note is because it marks the first TNF game that will air exclusively via live stream on Amazon Prime Video. The league signed an 11-year contract with the online retailer and this marks the first time an entire slate of games will air exclusively via live stream.

The Chiefs and Chargers will be doing battle in a stacked AFC West. Kansas City is a +160 favorite to win the division, and LA follows at +250. The Chiefs win total is installed at 10.5 and the Chargers’ win total is installed at 10.