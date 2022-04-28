 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ravens trade wide receiver Marquise Brown to Cardinals on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The explosive wideout is headed west to join the Cardinals.

By Nick Simon
Marquise Brown #5 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

We have a draft day surprise as the Baltimore Ravens have traded wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cardinals will also receive pick No. 100 in addition to the wideout.

Brown gradually improved throughout his three seasons in Baltimore and had a career year this past season. Playing 16 games, he caught 91 passes for 1,008 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. It marked his first 1,000-yard campaign of his NFL career.

The impacts of this trade are far reaching on both sides. For the Cardinals, they have now provided quarterback Kyler Murray with an elite receiver weapon to replace Christian Kirk within the offense. Brown should fit right into the scheme of head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

For the Ravens, Rashod Bateman now becomes the top receiving option with the departure of Brown. They’ll probably try to add more depth throughout the draft.

