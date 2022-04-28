Ravens trade wide receiver Marquise Brown to Cardinals on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

We have a draft day surprise as the Baltimore Ravens have traded wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cardinals will also receive pick No. 100 in addition to the wideout.

We have traded WR Marquise Brown and the 100th pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd pick. pic.twitter.com/KagFKFaEGg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2022

Brown gradually improved throughout his three seasons in Baltimore and had a career year this past season. Playing 16 games, he caught 91 passes for 1,008 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. It marked his first 1,000-yard campaign of his NFL career.

The impacts of this trade are far reaching on both sides. For the Cardinals, they have now provided quarterback Kyler Murray with an elite receiver weapon to replace Christian Kirk within the offense. Brown should fit right into the scheme of head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

For the Ravens, Rashod Bateman now becomes the top receiving option with the departure of Brown. They’ll probably try to add more depth throughout the draft.