Report: Titans trade A.J. Brown to Eagles for pick 18 and 3rd rounder

The Tennessee Titans are trading star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 18th overall pick and a third-rounder, per Ian Rapoport. Brown had been disgruntled about his contract, but a trade seemed to still be a long shot.

Brown will get $100 million on a four-year extension, per Rapoport. The Titans weren’t going to give Brown that kind of money, especially with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry as their offensive stars.

Titans WR situation:



Robert Woods (torn ACL)

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Racey McMath

Cody Hollister

Dez Fitzpatrick

Mason Kinsey

Josh Malone — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) April 29, 2022

The Eagles will finally get a receiver they can count on and after a strong rookie season from DeVonta Smith, they are set up well. Jalen Hurts will get a strong shot at leading them to a winning record, but if he can’t, they’ll be set up to find his replacement with a strong group of offensive players.