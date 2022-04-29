Baker Mayfield rumors: Browns QB could be traded to Panthers before end of draft weekend

UPDATE: ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Mayfield is an option, “but Carolina very much torn internally over Mayfield. Some there are simply not sold.”

The Carolina Panthers currently have a quarterback depth chart that includes Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker. It’s possible that changes before the end of the weekend in a big way. The team is pursuing Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, and Kimberley Martin is reporting a deal could get done before the end of the weekend, and maybe even by the end of Friday night.

The Panthers were rumored to be considering a quarterback with their pick at No. 6 overall, but they went with NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu. They don’t have another pick until the fourth round, but a move for Mayfield would likely come at a low cost. The Browns acquired Deshaun Watson earlier in the offseason and have effectively zero leverage. Add in Jimmy Garoppolo also being available and the Panthers have the leverage in a potential trade.

Darnold could be a short-term answer, but with the 2022 draft class weak at QB, they’re looking for anything that can help them improve their situation.