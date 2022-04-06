Stefon Diggs news: Bills WR signs $104 million contract extension

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Stefon Diggs have agreed to a four-year contract extension that will keep him in town for the foreseeable future. Adam Schefter is reporting Diggs is signing a $104 million extension with $70 million in guaranteed money. Diggs was signed through the 2023 season and based on Schefter’s tweet language, this would appear to sign him through 2027.

Diggs joined the Bills in March 2020 whem the team traded their first, fifth, and sixth round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft and their fourth round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Minnesota Vikings for Diggs and a seventh round pick.

The receiver quickly found chemistry with quarterback Josh Allen and put together the two best seasons of his career. In 2020, he caught 127 passes for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2021, he caught 103 passes for 1,225 yards and ten touchdowns.

The $26 million APY in his extension would make him the fourth highest paid receiver in the NFL, but it’s unclear for the moment how much he’s getting up front vs. after 2023. The APY on his prior deal was $14.4 million. His last deal was a five-year, $72 million extension signed with Minnesota in 2018.