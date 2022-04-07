 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: WR Brandin Cooks signs two-year extension with Texans

The star receiver will remain in Houston for the time being.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars
Brandin Cooks of the Houston Texans celebrates a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field on December 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Texans have agreed to a two-year extension with wide receiver Brandin Cooks, per multiple media reports. He was entering the final year of his current deal he had originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams and was a big trade target. This extension likely doesn’t change that but it does give Cooks some security.

Despite inconsistent quarterback play in Houston last season, Cooks managed to put up 1,037 yards and six touchdowns. The Texans traded quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, so it’s likely to be another rough year at the position. That hasn’t impact Cooks in terms of production, but the veteran might be tired of losing as he enters his prime.

From a fantasy football standpoint, Cooks remains in the WR2 range due to the sheer volume of targets he’s set to get as the team’s top receiving option. If the Texans get a better quarterback, Cooks’ stock will rise.

