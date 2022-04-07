Report: WR Brandin Cooks signs two-year extension with Texans

The Houston Texans have agreed to a two-year extension with wide receiver Brandin Cooks, per multiple media reports. He was entering the final year of his current deal he had originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams and was a big trade target. This extension likely doesn’t change that but it does give Cooks some security.

Despite inconsistent quarterback play in Houston last season, Cooks managed to put up 1,037 yards and six touchdowns. The Texans traded quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, so it’s likely to be another rough year at the position. That hasn’t impact Cooks in terms of production, but the veteran might be tired of losing as he enters his prime.

From a fantasy football standpoint, Cooks remains in the WR2 range due to the sheer volume of targets he’s set to get as the team’s top receiving option. If the Texans get a better quarterback, Cooks’ stock will rise.