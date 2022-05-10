CBS announces Broncos vs. Rams on Christmas Day in Week 16 with Nickelodeon broadcast

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching. We have made it through the NFL Draft, and the NFL schedule will be released in full on Thursday, May 12th. Ahead of the big release, certain high-profile games will be announced early to generate hype for schedule release day. On Tuesday, May 10th CBS announced its Christmas Day game on CBS Mornings.

In Week 16, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Denver Broncos, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS and Nickelodeon and will be streamed on Paramount+. DraftKings Sportsbook has opened a line for the game and has installed the Rams as a 2.5-point favorite. The Rams are -145 on the moneyline while the Broncos are +125.

Plenty can change between now and Christmas but the Rams and Broncos are two of the teams with better Super Bowl odds. The Rams are tied for third with +1000 odds while the Broncos are eighth with +1600 odds in Russell Wilson’s first season with the team. The Rams’ win total is installed at 10.5 while the Broncos’ is installed at 10.

Other games announced already:

September 15: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1st Thursday Night Game

September 19: Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles, MNF doubleheader

October 2: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, London

October 9: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers, London

October 30: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, London

November 13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks, Munich

November 21: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers, Mexico City

December 25: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams