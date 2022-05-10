Tom Brady will enter broadcasting when NFL career ends

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will enter broadcasting when his playing career is over, according to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal. He reported Brady will join Fox Sports as a lead NFL analyst and call plays with Kevin Burkhardt.

Brady will be 45 years old when this upcoming NFL season begins, and it remains to be seen how long he intends on playing. He retired for just 40 days earlier this offseason before announcing he will be back for at least another year.

This is obviously a major get for Fox as they look to find a replacement for their top broadcast team Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, as they left for ESPN to broadcast Monday Night Football games starting this fall.

CBS made a home run hire with Tony Romo, and Fox is countering by bringing in the greatest quarterback of all time to their broadcast booth.