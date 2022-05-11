When is the 2022 NFL schedule being released?

The 2022 NFL regular season schedule is set to be released on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network and will simulcast on FS1. There will also be a schedule release show on ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET. On Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET, all 32 teams across the league will release their Week 1 matchups.

Last week, the NFL announced the five international series contests that will take place in London, Germany, and Mexico. During the 2022 NFL Draft, the NFL announced that the first Thursday night game on Sept. 15 will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on Amazon Prime.

We also know that the NFL will have three games on Christmas, with two games on CBS and FOX in the afternoon, while NBC gets the night game. It will be the third consecutive year that the NFL will be playing on Christmas.

On Monday, ESPN announced that there will be two Monday Night Football games on Sept. 19 (Week 2) playing at the same time. The first game will take place between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills on ESPN at 7:15 p.m. ET. Then the second game will kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.