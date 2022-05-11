FOX & Friends announces Cowboys and Packers will play Week 10

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching. We have made it through the NFL Draft, and the NFL schedule will be released in full on Thursday, May 12th. Ahead of the big release, certain high-profile games will be announced early to generate hype for schedule release day. On Wednesday, May 11th FOX & Friends announced a game on FOX & Friends.

In Week 10, the Green Bay Packers will take on the Dallas Cowboys. The game is scheduled for Sunday, November 13th at 4:25 p.m. ET as Mike McCarthy returns to Lambeau Field for the first time to face his former team. He was the head of the Packers from 2006-18 before being fired and led Green Bay to a Super Bowl victory in 2011. The most recent game these two franchises played was in 2019 when the Packers won 34-24 in Dallas.

Other games announced already:

September 15th: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1st Thursday Night Game

September 19th: Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Monday Night Football doubleheader

October 2nd: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, London

October 9th: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers, London

October 30th: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, London

November 13th: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks, Munich

November 21st: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers, Mexico City

December 25th: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams