Cardinals schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Arizona Cardinals schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By DKNation Staff
Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Arizona Cardinals are officially set to kick off their 2022 season against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams at home.

The Cardinals went 11-6 in 2021 and finished second in the AFC West. They made the playoffs but lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. They signed running back James Conner to a 3-year, $21 million deal and TE Zach Ertz to a 3-year, $31.65 million contract as their most significant moves in free agency.

Arizona drafted a tight end with its first NFL draft pick in the second round. They drafted two defensive ends to try and make up for the loss of Chandler Jones. The Cardinals traded for wide receiver Marquise Brown, but lost wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a six-game PED suspension.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Arizona Cardinals schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS
2 Sep. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS
3 Sep. 25 vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX
4 Oct. 2 at Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM FOX
5 Oct. 9 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM FOX
6 Oct. 16 at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX
7 Oct. 20 vs. New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM Prime Video
8 Oct. 30 at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX
9 Nov. 6 Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX
10 Nov. 13 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX
11 Nov. 21 vs. San Francisco 49ers (Mexico City) 8:15 PM ESPN
12 Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM CBS
13 BYE
14 Dec. 12 vs. New England Patriots (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN
15 Dec. 18 at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM FOX
16 Dec. 25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC
17 Jan. 1 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
18 Jan. 7 or 8 at San Francisco 49ers TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 7: TNF vs. Saints
Week 11: MNF vs. 49ers (Mexico City)
Week 16: SNF vs. Buccaneers (Christmas night)

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9
Division winner: +330
Conference winner: +1400
Super Bowl odds: +2500

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 25
2021 record: 31

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

