Cardinals schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Arizona Cardinals are officially set to kick off their 2022 season against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams at home.

The Cardinals went 11-6 in 2021 and finished second in the AFC West. They made the playoffs but lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. They signed running back James Conner to a 3-year, $21 million deal and TE Zach Ertz to a 3-year, $31.65 million contract as their most significant moves in free agency.

Arizona drafted a tight end with its first NFL draft pick in the second round. They drafted two defensive ends to try and make up for the loss of Chandler Jones. The Cardinals traded for wide receiver Marquise Brown, but lost wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a six-game PED suspension.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Arizona Cardinals schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS 2 Sep. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS 3 Sep. 25 vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX 4 Oct. 2 at Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM FOX 5 Oct. 9 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM FOX 6 Oct. 16 at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX 7 Oct. 20 vs. New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM Prime Video 8 Oct. 30 at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX 9 Nov. 6 Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX 10 Nov. 13 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX 11 Nov. 21 vs. San Francisco 49ers (Mexico City) 8:15 PM ESPN 12 Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM CBS 13 BYE 14 Dec. 12 vs. New England Patriots (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN 15 Dec. 18 at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM FOX 16 Dec. 25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC 17 Jan. 1 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX 18 Jan. 7 or 8 at San Francisco 49ers TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 7: TNF vs. Saints

Week 11: MNF vs. 49ers (Mexico City)

Week 16: SNF vs. Buccaneers (Christmas night)

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9

Division winner: +330

Conference winner: +1400

Super Bowl odds: +2500

2022 win totals: 25

2021 record: 31

The lower the number, the easier the schedule