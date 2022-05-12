Falcons schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Atlanta Falcons are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. That, of course, will be their first division game of the season and their next one will take place in Week 5 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Falcons went 7-10 in the 2021 season and finished third in the NFC South, missing out on the playoffs. Atlanta added quarterback Marcus Mariota in free agency after trading longtime QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. They re-signed running back Cordarelle Patterson to a two-year, $10.5 million deal and cornerback Casey Heyward to a two-year, $11 million contract. They used the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select USC WR Drake London, addressing a considerable team need.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|vs. New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|2
|Sep. 18
|at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|3
|Sep. 25
|at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 2
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 9
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|6
|Oct. 16
|vs. San Francisco 49ers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|7
|Oct. 23
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|8
|Oct. 30
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|9
|Nov. 6
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|10
|Nov. 10
|at Carolina Panthers (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|11
|Nov. 20
|vs. Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 27
|at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|13
|Dec. 4
|vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|14
|BYE
|15
|Dec. 17 or 18
|at New Orleans Saints
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 24
|at Baltimore Ravens (Sat)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|17
|Jan. 1
|vs. Arizona Cardinals
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|18
|Jan. 7 or 8
|vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 10: TNF vs. Panthers
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 5
Division winner: +1800
Conference winner: +7000
Super Bowl odds: +15000
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 21
2021 record: 24
The lower the number, the easier the schedule