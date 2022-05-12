 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Falcons schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Atlanta Falcons schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By DKNation Staff
The Atlanta Defensive Line lines up during the second half of the final NFL regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints on January 9, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Atlanta Falcons are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. That, of course, will be their first division game of the season and their next one will take place in Week 5 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons went 7-10 in the 2021 season and finished third in the NFC South, missing out on the playoffs. Atlanta added quarterback Marcus Mariota in free agency after trading longtime QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. They re-signed running back Cordarelle Patterson to a two-year, $10.5 million deal and cornerback Casey Heyward to a two-year, $11 million contract. They used the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select USC WR Drake London, addressing a considerable team need.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Atlanta Falcons schedule

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX
2 Sep. 18 at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM FOX
3 Sep. 25 at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX
4 Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS
5 Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX
6 Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco 49ers 1:00 PM FOX
7 Oct. 23 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM FOX
8 Oct. 30 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
9 Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM FOX
10 Nov. 10 at Carolina Panthers (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video
11 Nov. 20 vs. Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX
12 Nov. 27 at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX
13 Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
14 BYE
15 Dec. 17 or 18 at New Orleans Saints TBD TBD
16 Dec. 24 at Baltimore Ravens (Sat) 1:00 PM FOX
17 Jan. 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1:00 PM FOX
18 Jan. 7 or 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 10: TNF vs. Panthers

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 5
Division winner: +1800
Conference winner: +7000
Super Bowl odds: +15000

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 21
2021 record: 24

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

