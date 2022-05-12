Ravens schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Baltimore Ravens are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Their first divisional game will be in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals at home.

The Ravens had an 8-9 record in 2021 and finished in last place in the AFC North. They traded away wide receiver Marquise Brown in the 2022 NFL Draft. Their biggest free-agent signing was safety Marcus Williams to a five-year $70 million deal. In the draft, they used their first pick to select Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. They seem content heading into the 2022 season with Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay as their top two wideouts.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 2 Sep. 18 vs. Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 3 Sep. 25 at New England Patriots 1:00 PM FOX 4 Oct. 2 vs. Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS 5 Oct. 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 PM NBC* 6 Oct. 16 at New York Giants 1:00 PM CBS 7 Oct. 23 vs. Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS 8 Oct. 27 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 9 Nov. 7 at New Orleans Saints (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN 10 BYE 11 Nov. 20 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX 12 Nov. 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS 13 Dec. 4 vs. Denver Broncos 1:00 PM CBS 14 Dec. 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS 15 Dec. 17 or 18 at Cleveland Browns TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sat) 1:00 PM FOX 17 Jan. 1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS 18 Jan. 7 or 8 at Cincinnati Bengals TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 5: SNF vs. Bengals

Week 8: TNF at Buccaneers

Week 9: MNF at Saints

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5

Division winner: +225

Conference winner: +1200

Super Bowl odds: +2200

