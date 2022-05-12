Ravens schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Baltimore Ravens are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Their first divisional game will be in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals at home.
The Ravens had an 8-9 record in 2021 and finished in last place in the AFC North. They traded away wide receiver Marquise Brown in the 2022 NFL Draft. Their biggest free-agent signing was safety Marcus Williams to a five-year $70 million deal. In the draft, they used their first pick to select Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. They seem content heading into the 2022 season with Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay as their top two wideouts.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|at New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 18
|vs. Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|3
|Sep. 25
|at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 2
|vs. Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 9
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|6
|Oct. 16
|at New York Giants
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 23
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 27
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|9
|Nov. 7
|at New Orleans Saints (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|10
|BYE
|11
|Nov. 20
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 27
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 4
|vs. Denver Broncos
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 11
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 17 or 18
|at Cleveland Browns
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 24
|vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sat)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|17
|Jan. 1
|vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|18
|Jan. 7 or 8
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 5: SNF vs. Bengals
Week 8: TNF at Buccaneers
Week 9: MNF at Saints
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 9.5
Division winner: +225
Conference winner: +1200
Super Bowl odds: +2200
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 14
2021 record: 10
The lower the number, the easier the schedule