Ravens schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Baltimore Ravens schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By DKNation Staff
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Baltimore Ravens are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Their first divisional game will be in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals at home.

The Ravens had an 8-9 record in 2021 and finished in last place in the AFC North. They traded away wide receiver Marquise Brown in the 2022 NFL Draft. Their biggest free-agent signing was safety Marcus Williams to a five-year $70 million deal. In the draft, they used their first pick to select Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. They seem content heading into the 2022 season with Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay as their top two wideouts.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Baltimore Ravens schedule

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS
2 Sep. 18 vs. Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS
3 Sep. 25 at New England Patriots 1:00 PM FOX
4 Oct. 2 vs. Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS
5 Oct. 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 PM NBC*
6 Oct. 16 at New York Giants 1:00 PM CBS
7 Oct. 23 vs. Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS
8 Oct. 27 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video
9 Nov. 7 at New Orleans Saints (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN
10 BYE
11 Nov. 20 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
12 Nov. 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
13 Dec. 4 vs. Denver Broncos 1:00 PM CBS
14 Dec. 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
15 Dec. 17 or 18 at Cleveland Browns TBD TBD
16 Dec. 24 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sat) 1:00 PM FOX
17 Jan. 1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
18 Jan. 7 or 8 at Cincinnati Bengals TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 5: SNF vs. Bengals
Week 8: TNF at Buccaneers
Week 9: MNF at Saints

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5
Division winner: +225
Conference winner: +1200
Super Bowl odds: +2200

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 14
2021 record: 10

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

