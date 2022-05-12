 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bills schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Buffalo Bills schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen heads off the field after a 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs knocked them out of the playoffs. JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Buffalo Bills are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener on Thursday, Sep. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins on the road.

The Buffalo Bills went 11-6 in 2021 and won the AFC East. In the first round of the playoffs, they took down the New England Patriots but fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. Their biggest free-agent signing was a huge six-year, $120 million deal to outside linebacker Von Miller. Buffalo’s big draft picks were taking cornerback Kaiir Elam in the first round and following that up with running back James Cook in the second.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Buffalo Bills schedule

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel
1 Sep. 8 at Los Angeles Rams (TNF) 8:20 PM NBC
2 Sep. 19 Tennessee Titans (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN
3 Sep. 25 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS
4 Oct. 2 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS
5 Oct. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
6 Oct. 16 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS
7 BYE
8 Oct. 30 Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM NBC*
9 Nov. 6 at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS
10 Nov. 13 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX
11 Nov. 20 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS
12 Nov. 24 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) 12:30 PM CBS
13 Dec. 1 at New England Patriots (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video
14 Dec. 11 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS
15 Dec. 17 or 18 Miami Dolphins TBD TBD
16 Dec. 24 at Chicago Bears (Sat) 1:00 PM CBS
17 Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals (MNF) 8:30 PM ESPN/ABC
18 Jan. 7 or 8 New England Patriots TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 1: TNF at Rams
Week 2: MNF vs. Titans
Week 8: SNF vs. Packers
Week 12: at Lions (Thanksgiving)
Week 13: TNF at Patriots
Week 17: MNF at Bengals

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 11.5
Division winner: -175
Conference winner: +330
Super Bowl odds: +650

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 20
2021 record: 19

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

