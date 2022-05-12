Bills schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Buffalo Bills are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener on Thursday, Sep. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins on the road.
The Buffalo Bills went 11-6 in 2021 and won the AFC East. In the first round of the playoffs, they took down the New England Patriots but fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. Their biggest free-agent signing was a huge six-year, $120 million deal to outside linebacker Von Miller. Buffalo’s big draft picks were taking cornerback Kaiir Elam in the first round and following that up with running back James Cook in the second.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Buffalo Bills schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 8
|at Los Angeles Rams (TNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|2
|Sep. 19
|Tennessee Titans (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|3
|Sep. 25
|at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|4
|Oct. 2
|at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 9
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 16
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|7
|BYE
|8
|Oct. 30
|Green Bay Packers
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|9
|Nov. 6
|at New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 13
|Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|11
|Nov. 20
|Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 24
|at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)
|12:30 PM
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 1
|at New England Patriots (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|14
|Dec. 11
|New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 17 or 18
|Miami Dolphins
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 24
|at Chicago Bears (Sat)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|17
|Jan. 2
|at Cincinnati Bengals (MNF)
|8:30 PM
|ESPN/ABC
|18
|Jan. 7 or 8
|New England Patriots
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 1: TNF at Rams
Week 2: MNF vs. Titans
Week 8: SNF vs. Packers
Week 12: at Lions (Thanksgiving)
Week 13: TNF at Patriots
Week 17: MNF at Bengals
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 11.5
Division winner: -175
Conference winner: +330
Super Bowl odds: +650
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 20
2021 record: 19
The lower the number, the easier the schedule