Bills schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Buffalo Bills are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener on Thursday, Sep. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins on the road.

The Buffalo Bills went 11-6 in 2021 and won the AFC East. In the first round of the playoffs, they took down the New England Patriots but fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. Their biggest free-agent signing was a huge six-year, $120 million deal to outside linebacker Von Miller. Buffalo’s big draft picks were taking cornerback Kaiir Elam in the first round and following that up with running back James Cook in the second.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Buffalo Bills schedule Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sep. 8 at Los Angeles Rams (TNF) 8:20 PM NBC 2 Sep. 19 Tennessee Titans (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN 3 Sep. 25 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 4 Oct. 2 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS 5 Oct. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS 6 Oct. 16 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS 7 BYE 8 Oct. 30 Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM NBC* 9 Nov. 6 at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 10 Nov. 13 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX 11 Nov. 20 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS 12 Nov. 24 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) 12:30 PM CBS 13 Dec. 1 at New England Patriots (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 14 Dec. 11 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 15 Dec. 17 or 18 Miami Dolphins TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 at Chicago Bears (Sat) 1:00 PM CBS 17 Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals (MNF) 8:30 PM ESPN/ABC 18 Jan. 7 or 8 New England Patriots TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 1: TNF at Rams

Week 2: MNF vs. Titans

Week 8: SNF vs. Packers

Week 12: at Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: TNF at Patriots

Week 17: MNF at Bengals

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 11.5

Division winner: -175

Conference winner: +330

Super Bowl odds: +650

