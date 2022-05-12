Panthers schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Carolina Panthers are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints at home.

The Panthers finished 5-12 in the 2021 season after a failed experiment using Sam Darnold and Cam Newton as their quarterback. They didn’t make any flashy free agency signings but brought in offensive line help and depth for all levels of the defense. They had the sixth overall pick in the draft and selected NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu, who will be an instant starter. Carolina also drafted Ole Miss QB Matt Corral in the third round, and he could factor into their quarterback situation for the 2022 season.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Carolina Panthers schedule Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS 2 Sep. 18 at New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX 3 Sep. 25 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX 4 Oct. 2 Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX 5 Oct. 9 San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM CBS 6 Oct. 16 at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM FOX 7 Oct. 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX 8 Oct. 30 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX 9 Nov. 6 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM FOX 10 Nov. 10 Atlanta Falcons (Thu) 8:15 PM Prime Video 11 Nov. 20 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM FOX 12 Nov. 27 Denver Broncos 1:00 PM FOX 13 BYE 14 Dec. 11 at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX 15 Dec. 18 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS 16 Dec. 24 Detroit Lions (Sat) 1:00 PM FOX 17 Jan. 1 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX 18 Jan. 7 or 8 at New Orleans Saints TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 10: TNF vs. Falcons

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 6

Division winner: +1200

Conference winner: +6000

Super Bowl odds: +10000

2022 win totals: 17

2021 record: 19

The lower the number, the easier the schedule