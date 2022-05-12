 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Panthers schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Carolina Panthers schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Carolina Panthers are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints at home.

The Panthers finished 5-12 in the 2021 season after a failed experiment using Sam Darnold and Cam Newton as their quarterback. They didn’t make any flashy free agency signings but brought in offensive line help and depth for all levels of the defense. They had the sixth overall pick in the draft and selected NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu, who will be an instant starter. Carolina also drafted Ole Miss QB Matt Corral in the third round, and he could factor into their quarterback situation for the 2022 season.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Carolina Panthers schedule

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS
2 Sep. 18 at New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX
3 Sep. 25 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX
4 Oct. 2 Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX
5 Oct. 9 San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM CBS
6 Oct. 16 at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM FOX
7 Oct. 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX
8 Oct. 30 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
9 Nov. 6 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM FOX
10 Nov. 10 Atlanta Falcons (Thu) 8:15 PM Prime Video
11 Nov. 20 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM FOX
12 Nov. 27 Denver Broncos 1:00 PM FOX
13 BYE
14 Dec. 11 at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX
15 Dec. 18 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
16 Dec. 24 Detroit Lions (Sat) 1:00 PM FOX
17 Jan. 1 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX
18 Jan. 7 or 8 at New Orleans Saints TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 10: TNF vs. Falcons

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 6
Division winner: +1200
Conference winner: +6000
Super Bowl odds: +10000

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 17
2021 record: 19

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

