Panthers schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Carolina Panthers are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints at home.
The Panthers finished 5-12 in the 2021 season after a failed experiment using Sam Darnold and Cam Newton as their quarterback. They didn’t make any flashy free agency signings but brought in offensive line help and depth for all levels of the defense. They had the sixth overall pick in the draft and selected NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu, who will be an instant starter. Carolina also drafted Ole Miss QB Matt Corral in the third round, and he could factor into their quarterback situation for the 2022 season.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Carolina Panthers schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 18
|at New York Giants
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|3
|Sep. 25
|New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 2
|Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 9
|San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 16
|at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|7
|Oct. 23
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|8
|Oct. 30
|at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|9
|Nov. 6
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|10
|Nov. 10
|Atlanta Falcons (Thu)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|11
|Nov. 20
|at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 27
|Denver Broncos
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|13
|BYE
|14
|Dec. 11
|at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 18
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 24
|Detroit Lions (Sat)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|17
|Jan. 1
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|18
|Jan. 7 or 8
|at New Orleans Saints
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 10: TNF vs. Falcons
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 6
Division winner: +1200
Conference winner: +6000
Super Bowl odds: +10000
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 17
2021 record: 19
The lower the number, the easier the schedule