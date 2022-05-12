 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bears schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Chicago Bears schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By DKNation Staff
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL will announce the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, but thankfully for NFL fans, there have been plenty of leaks to reveal the full slate of game dates and times. This year, the Chicago Bears will kick off their season at home against the San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m. ET, airing on Fox. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 at the Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football.

In Chicago, the Justin Fields era started in 2021, and the Bears went 6-11 under former head coach Matt Nagy. There is a new regime in Chicago, and Fields should be the unquestioned starter for the Bears this season. They didn’t make any splashy free agent moves, only bringing in wide receivers Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown as some additional weapons for Fields. Chicago selected Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr. in the third round, who should help out.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Chicago Bears schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 San Francisco 49ers 1:00 PM FOX
2 Sep. 18 at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM NBC
3 Sep. 25 Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS
4 Oct. 2 at New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX
5 Oct. 9 at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX
6 Oct. 13 Washington Commanders (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video
7 Oct. 24 at New England Patriots (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN
8 Oct. 30 at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX
9 Nov. 6 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS
10 Nov. 13 Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX
11 Nov. 20 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
12 Nov. 27 at New York Jets 1:00 PM FOX
13 Dec. 4 Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM FOX
14 BYE
15 Dec. 18 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX
16 Dec. 24 Buffalo Bills (Sat) 1:00 PM CBS
17 Jan. 1 at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX
18 Jan. 7 or 8 Minnesota Vikings TBD TBD

Note: No games should be considered official until announced by the NFL.

Primetime games

Week 2: SNF at Packers
Week 6: TNF vs. Commanders
Week 7: MNF at Patriots

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 6.5
Division winner: +900
Conference winner: +5000
Super Bowl odds: +10000

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 11
2021 record: 8

*The lower the number, the easier the schedule

