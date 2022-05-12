Bengals schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Cincinnati Bengals are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will be in Week 5 at the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday Night Football.

Cincinnati went 10-7 in 2021 and won the AFC North. They made the playoffs and rode their momentum to Super Bowl 56, losing to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals signed La’el Collins, Alec Gappa and Ted Karras in free agency to better protect quarterback Joe Burrow. They focused on secondary depth in the draft, using their first two selections on safeties.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Cincinnati Bengals schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS 2 Sep. 18 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM CBS 3 Sep. 25 at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 4 Sep. 29 Miami Dolphins (Thu) 8:15 PM Prime Video 5 Oct. 9 at Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM NBC 6 Oct. 16 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM CBS 7 Oct. 23 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX 8 Oct. 31 at Cleveland Browns (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN 9 Nov. 6 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX 10 BYE 11 Nov. 20 at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM NBC 12 Nov. 27 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS 13 Dec. 4 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS 14 Dec. 11 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS 15 Dec. 18 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM CBS 16 Dec. 24 at New England Patriots (Sat) 1:00 PM CBS 17 Jan. 2 Buffalo Bills (Mon) 8:30 PM ESPN/ABC 18 Jan. 7 or 8 Baltimore Ravens TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 4: TNF vs. Dolphins

Week 5: SNF at Ravens

Week 8: MNF at Browns

Week 11: SNF at Steelers

Week 17: MNF vs. Bills

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 10

Division winner: +200

Conference winner: +1100

Super Bowl odds: +2000

2022 win totals: 26

2021 record: 30

The lower the number, the easier the schedule