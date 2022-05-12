 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bengals schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Cincinnati Bengals schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Tre Flowers #33 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams during the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Cincinnati Bengals are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will be in Week 5 at the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday Night Football.

Cincinnati went 10-7 in 2021 and won the AFC North. They made the playoffs and rode their momentum to Super Bowl 56, losing to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals signed La’el Collins, Alec Gappa and Ted Karras in free agency to better protect quarterback Joe Burrow. They focused on secondary depth in the draft, using their first two selections on safeties.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Cincinnati Bengals schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
2 Sep. 18 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM CBS
3 Sep. 25 at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS
4 Sep. 29 Miami Dolphins (Thu) 8:15 PM Prime Video
5 Oct. 9 at Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM NBC
6 Oct. 16 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM CBS
7 Oct. 23 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
8 Oct. 31 at Cleveland Browns (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN
9 Nov. 6 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
10 BYE
11 Nov. 20 at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM NBC
12 Nov. 27 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS
13 Dec. 4 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS
14 Dec. 11 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS
15 Dec. 18 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM CBS
16 Dec. 24 at New England Patriots (Sat) 1:00 PM CBS
17 Jan. 2 Buffalo Bills (Mon) 8:30 PM ESPN/ABC
18 Jan. 7 or 8 Baltimore Ravens TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 4: TNF vs. Dolphins
Week 5: SNF at Ravens
Week 8: MNF at Browns
Week 11: SNF at Steelers
Week 17: MNF vs. Bills

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 10
Division winner: +200
Conference winner: +1100
Super Bowl odds: +2000

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 26
2021 record: 30

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

More From DraftKings Nation