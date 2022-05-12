Bengals schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Cincinnati Bengals are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will be in Week 5 at the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday Night Football.
Cincinnati went 10-7 in 2021 and won the AFC North. They made the playoffs and rode their momentum to Super Bowl 56, losing to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals signed La’el Collins, Alec Gappa and Ted Karras in free agency to better protect quarterback Joe Burrow. They focused on secondary depth in the draft, using their first two selections on safeties.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Cincinnati Bengals schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 18
|at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|3
|Sep. 25
|at New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|4
|Sep. 29
|Miami Dolphins (Thu)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|5
|Oct. 9
|at Baltimore Ravens
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|6
|Oct. 16
|at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 23
|Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|8
|Oct. 31
|at Cleveland Browns (Mon)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|9
|Nov. 6
|Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|10
|BYE
|11
|Nov. 20
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|12
|Nov. 27
|at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 4
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 11
|Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 18
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 24
|at New England Patriots (Sat)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|17
|Jan. 2
|Buffalo Bills (Mon)
|8:30 PM
|ESPN/ABC
|18
|Jan. 7 or 8
|Baltimore Ravens
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 4: TNF vs. Dolphins
Week 5: SNF at Ravens
Week 8: MNF at Browns
Week 11: SNF at Steelers
Week 17: MNF vs. Bills
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 10
Division winner: +200
Conference winner: +1100
Super Bowl odds: +2000
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 26
2021 record: 30
The lower the number, the easier the schedule