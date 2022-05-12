Browns schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Cleveland Browns are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Thursday Night Football.
The Browns went 8-9 in 2021, finishing in third place in the AFC North. They were part of probably the biggest trade of the offseason acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. This move caused them to be on the outs with former #1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. Cleveland also brought in wide receiver Amari Cooper via trade. The Browns selected Purdue WR David Bell in the third round and took the first kicker, Cade York, of the draft in the fourth round.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Cleveland Browns schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 18
|New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|3
|Sep. 22
|Pittsburgh Steelers (Thu)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|4
|Oct. 2
|at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 9
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 16
|New England Patriots
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 23
|at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 31
|Cincinnati Bengals (Mon)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|9
|BYE
|10
|Nov. 13
|at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 20
|at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 27
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|13
|Dec. 4
|at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 11
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 17 or 18
|Baltimore Ravens
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 24
|New Orleans Saints (Sat)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|17
|Jan. 1
|at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|18
|Jan. 7 or 8
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 3: TNF vs. Steelers
Week 8: MNF vs. Bengals
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: N/A
Division winner: +175
Conference winner: +850
Super Bowl odds: +1600
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 9
2021 record: 15
The lower the number, the easier the schedule