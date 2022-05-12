Browns schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Cleveland Browns are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Thursday Night Football.

The Browns went 8-9 in 2021, finishing in third place in the AFC North. They were part of probably the biggest trade of the offseason acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. This move caused them to be on the outs with former #1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. Cleveland also brought in wide receiver Amari Cooper via trade. The Browns selected Purdue WR David Bell in the third round and took the first kicker, Cade York, of the draft in the fourth round.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Cleveland Browns schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM CBS 2 Sep. 18 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 3 Sep. 22 Pittsburgh Steelers (Thu) 8:15 PM Prime Video 4 Oct. 2 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM CBS 5 Oct. 9 Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM CBS 6 Oct. 16 New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 7 Oct. 23 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS 8 Oct. 31 Cincinnati Bengals (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN 9 BYE 10 Nov. 13 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 11 Nov. 20 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS 12 Nov. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX 13 Dec. 4 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS 14 Dec. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS 15 Dec. 17 or 18 Baltimore Ravens TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 New Orleans Saints (Sat) 1:00 PM CBS 17 Jan. 1 at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX 18 Jan. 7 or 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 3: TNF vs. Steelers

Week 8: MNF vs. Bengals

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: N/A

Division winner: +175

Conference winner: +850

Super Bowl odds: +1600

2022 win totals: 9

2021 record: 15

