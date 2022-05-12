Cowboys schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Dallas Cowboys are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Their first divisional game will be on the road in Week 3 against the New York Giants for Monday Night Football.
Dallas won the NFC East in 2021, going 12-5 and making the playoffs. They were shocked in the first round by the San Francisco 49ers after quarterback Dak Prescott controversially mismanaged the last 13 seconds of the game. They re-signed wide receiver Michael Gallup to a five-year, $62.5 million deal and brought in former Pittsburgh Steeler James Washington on a one-year deal. They went with an offensive tackle in the first round of the draft but South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert in the third round was likely their biggest selection.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Dallas Cowboys schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|2
|Sep. 18
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|3
|Sep. 26
|at New York Giants (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN/ABC
|4
|Oct. 2
|Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 9
|at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|6
|Oct. 16
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|7
|Oct. 23
|Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 30
|Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|9
|BYE
|10
|Nov. 13
|at Green Bay Packers
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|11
|Nov. 20
|at Minnesota Vikings
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 24
|New York Giants (Thanksgiving)
|4:30 PM
|FOX
|13
|Dec. 4
|Indianapolis Colts
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|14
|Dec. 11
|Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 18
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|16
|Dec. 24
|Philadelphia Eagles (Sat)
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|17
|Dec. 29
|at Tennessee Titans (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|18
|Jan. 7/8
|at Washington Commanders
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 1: SNF vs. Buccaneers
Week 3: MNF at Giants
Week 6: SNF at Eagles
Week 13: SNF vs. Colts
Week 17: TNF at Titans
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 10.5
Division winner: +110
Conference winner: +750
Super Bowl odds: +1700
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 6
2021 record: 1
The lower the number, the easier the schedule