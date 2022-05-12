 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cowboys schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Dallas Cowboys schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Dallas Cowboys are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Their first divisional game will be on the road in Week 3 against the New York Giants for Monday Night Football.

Dallas won the NFC East in 2021, going 12-5 and making the playoffs. They were shocked in the first round by the San Francisco 49ers after quarterback Dak Prescott controversially mismanaged the last 13 seconds of the game. They re-signed wide receiver Michael Gallup to a five-year, $62.5 million deal and brought in former Pittsburgh Steeler James Washington on a one-year deal. They went with an offensive tackle in the first round of the draft but South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert in the third round was likely their biggest selection.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Dallas Cowboys schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC
2 Sep. 18 Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM CBS
3 Sep. 26 at New York Giants (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC
4 Oct. 2 Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX
5 Oct. 9 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX
6 Oct. 16 at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM NBC*
7 Oct. 23 Detroit Lions 1:00 PM CBS
8 Oct. 30 Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX
9 BYE
10 Nov. 13 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM FOX
11 Nov. 20 at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM CBS
12 Nov. 24 New York Giants (Thanksgiving) 4:30 PM FOX
13 Dec. 4 Indianapolis Colts 8:20 PM NBC*
14 Dec. 11 Houston Texans 1:00 PM FOX
15 Dec. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX
16 Dec. 24 Philadelphia Eagles (Sat) 4:25 PM FOX
17 Dec. 29 at Tennessee Titans (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video
18 Jan. 7/8 at Washington Commanders TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 1: SNF vs. Buccaneers
Week 3: MNF at Giants
Week 6: SNF at Eagles
Week 13: SNF vs. Colts
Week 17: TNF at Titans

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 10.5
Division winner: +110
Conference winner: +750
Super Bowl odds: +1700

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 6
2021 record: 1

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

More From DraftKings Nation