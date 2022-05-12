Cowboys schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Dallas Cowboys are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Their first divisional game will be on the road in Week 3 against the New York Giants for Monday Night Football.

Dallas won the NFC East in 2021, going 12-5 and making the playoffs. They were shocked in the first round by the San Francisco 49ers after quarterback Dak Prescott controversially mismanaged the last 13 seconds of the game. They re-signed wide receiver Michael Gallup to a five-year, $62.5 million deal and brought in former Pittsburgh Steeler James Washington on a one-year deal. They went with an offensive tackle in the first round of the draft but South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert in the third round was likely their biggest selection.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Dallas Cowboys schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC 2 Sep. 18 Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM CBS 3 Sep. 26 at New York Giants (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC 4 Oct. 2 Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX 5 Oct. 9 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX 6 Oct. 16 at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM NBC* 7 Oct. 23 Detroit Lions 1:00 PM CBS 8 Oct. 30 Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX 9 BYE 10 Nov. 13 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM FOX 11 Nov. 20 at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM CBS 12 Nov. 24 New York Giants (Thanksgiving) 4:30 PM FOX 13 Dec. 4 Indianapolis Colts 8:20 PM NBC* 14 Dec. 11 Houston Texans 1:00 PM FOX 15 Dec. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX 16 Dec. 24 Philadelphia Eagles (Sat) 4:25 PM FOX 17 Dec. 29 at Tennessee Titans (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 18 Jan. 7/8 at Washington Commanders TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 1: SNF vs. Buccaneers

Week 3: MNF at Giants

Week 6: SNF at Eagles

Week 13: SNF vs. Colts

Week 17: TNF at Titans

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 10.5

Division winner: +110

Conference winner: +750

Super Bowl odds: +1700

