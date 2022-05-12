Broncos schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Denver Broncos are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football on ESPN. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 at the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos went 7-10 in 2021 and finished in last place in the AFC West. Realizing they were at a mismatch in their division, they made a huge trade in the offseason sending multiple players to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson. They also signed outside linebacker Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million contract. Denver used its first draft pick on Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto at the end of the second round.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Denver Broncos schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 12 at Seattle Seahawks (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC 2 Sep. 18 Houston Texans 4:25 PM CBS 3 Sep. 25 San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM NBC 4 Oct. 2 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS 5 Oct. 6 Indianapolis Colts (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 6 Oct. 17 at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN 7 Oct. 23 New York Jets 4:05 PM CBS 8 Oct. 30 vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley) 9:30 AM ESPN+ 9 BYE 10 Nov. 13 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS 11 Nov. 20 Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM FOX 12 Nov. 27 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX 13 Dec. 4 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS 14 Dec. 11 Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC* 15 Dec. 18 Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX 16 Dec. 25 at Los Angeles Rams 4:30 PM CBS / Nickelodeon 17 Jan. 1 at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS 18 Jan. 7/8 Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 1: MNF at Seahawks

Week 3: SNF vs. 49ers

Week 5: TNF vs. Colts

Week 6: MNF at Chargers

Week 8: vs Jaguars (London)

Week 14: SNF vs. Chiefs

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 10

Division winner: +275

Conference winner: +850

Super Bowl odds: +1600

