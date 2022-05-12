 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Broncos schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Denver Broncos schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By DKNation Staff
Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos works out during mini camp on Monday, April 25, 2022. Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Denver Broncos are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football on ESPN. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 at the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos went 7-10 in 2021 and finished in last place in the AFC West. Realizing they were at a mismatch in their division, they made a huge trade in the offseason sending multiple players to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson. They also signed outside linebacker Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million contract. Denver used its first draft pick on Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto at the end of the second round.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Denver Broncos schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 12 at Seattle Seahawks (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC
2 Sep. 18 Houston Texans 4:25 PM CBS
3 Sep. 25 San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM NBC
4 Oct. 2 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS
5 Oct. 6 Indianapolis Colts (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video
6 Oct. 17 at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN
7 Oct. 23 New York Jets 4:05 PM CBS
8 Oct. 30 vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley) 9:30 AM ESPN+
9 BYE
10 Nov. 13 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS
11 Nov. 20 Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM FOX
12 Nov. 27 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
13 Dec. 4 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS
14 Dec. 11 Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC*
15 Dec. 18 Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX
16 Dec. 25 at Los Angeles Rams 4:30 PM CBS / Nickelodeon
17 Jan. 1 at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS
18 Jan. 7/8 Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 1: MNF at Seahawks
Week 3: SNF vs. 49ers
Week 5: TNF vs. Colts
Week 6: MNF at Chargers
Week 8: vs Jaguars (London)
Week 14: SNF vs. Chiefs

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 10
Division winner: +275
Conference winner: +850
Super Bowl odds: +1600

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 18
2021 record: 18

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

