Broncos schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Denver Broncos are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football on ESPN. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 at the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Broncos went 7-10 in 2021 and finished in last place in the AFC West. Realizing they were at a mismatch in their division, they made a huge trade in the offseason sending multiple players to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson. They also signed outside linebacker Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million contract. Denver used its first draft pick on Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto at the end of the second round.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Denver Broncos schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 12
|at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN/ABC
|2
|Sep. 18
|Houston Texans
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|3
|Sep. 25
|San Francisco 49ers
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|4
|Oct. 2
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 6
|Indianapolis Colts (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|6
|Oct. 17
|at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|7
|Oct. 23
|New York Jets
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 30
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley)
|9:30 AM
|ESPN+
|9
|BYE
|10
|Nov. 13
|at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 20
|Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 27
|at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|13
|Dec. 4
|at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 11
|Kansas City Chiefs
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|15
|Dec. 18
|Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|16
|Dec. 25
|at Los Angeles Rams
|4:30 PM
|CBS / Nickelodeon
|17
|Jan. 1
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|18
|Jan. 7/8
|Los Angeles Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 1: MNF at Seahawks
Week 3: SNF vs. 49ers
Week 5: TNF vs. Colts
Week 6: MNF at Chargers
Week 8: vs Jaguars (London)
Week 14: SNF vs. Chiefs
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 10
Division winner: +275
Conference winner: +850
Super Bowl odds: +1600
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 18
2021 record: 18
The lower the number, the easier the schedule