Lions schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Detroit Lions are officially set to kick off their 2022 season against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 on the road at the Minnesota Vikings.
The Lions went 3-13-1 in the 2021 season and finished last in the NFC North. They were active in free agency, but their most significant signing was wide receiver D.J. Chark on a one-year deal. Detroit had two top-10 picks in the draft. They selected Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson with the first, and with the second, they picked Alabama WR Jameson Williams. We will see a new Detroit team in 2022, and there is excitement around the squad.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Detroit Lions schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|2
|Sep. 18
|Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|3
|Sep. 25
|at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 2
|Seattle Seahawks
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 9
|at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|6
|BYE
|7
|Oct. 23
|at Dallas Cowboys
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 30
|Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|9
|Nov. 6
|Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|10
|Nov. 13
|at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|11
|Nov. 20
|at New York Giants
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 24
|Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving)
|12:30 PM
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|14
|Dec. 11
|Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 18
|at New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|16
|Dec. 24
|at Carolina Panthers (Sat)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|17
|Jan. 1
|Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|18
|Jan. 7/8
|at Green Bay Packers
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 12: vs. Bills (Thanksgiving)
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 6.5
Division winner: +1000
Conference winner: +6000
Super Bowl odds: +15000
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 16
2021 record: 5
The lower the number, the easier the schedule