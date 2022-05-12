 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lions schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Detroit Lions schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Detroit Lions are officially set to kick off their 2022 season against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 on the road at the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions went 3-13-1 in the 2021 season and finished last in the NFC North. They were active in free agency, but their most significant signing was wide receiver D.J. Chark on a one-year deal. Detroit had two top-10 picks in the draft. They selected Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson with the first, and with the second, they picked Alabama WR Jameson Williams. We will see a new Detroit team in 2022, and there is excitement around the squad.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Detroit Lions schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX
2 Sep. 18 Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX
3 Sep. 25 at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX
4 Oct. 2 Seattle Seahawks 1:00 PM FOX
5 Oct. 9 at New England Patriots 1:00 PM FOX
6 BYE
7 Oct. 23 at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM CBS
8 Oct. 30 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS
9 Nov. 6 Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM FOX
10 Nov. 13 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX
11 Nov. 20 at New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX
12 Nov. 24 Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving) 12:30 PM CBS
13 Dec. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX
14 Dec. 11 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX
15 Dec. 18 at New York Jets 1:00 PM FOX
16 Dec. 24 at Carolina Panthers (Sat) 1:00 PM FOX
17 Jan. 1 Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX
18 Jan. 7/8 at Green Bay Packers TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 12: vs. Bills (Thanksgiving)

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 6.5
Division winner: +1000
Conference winner: +6000
Super Bowl odds: +15000

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 16
2021 record: 5

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

