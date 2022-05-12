 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Packers schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Green Bay Packers schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks for a receiver during the game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 49ers defeated the Packers 13-10. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Green Bay Packers are officially set to kick off their 2022 season against at the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will be in Week 2 at home against the Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football.

Green Bay went 13-4 in 2021 and won the NFC North. In the first round, they earned a bye but came up short against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. They lost wide receiver Davante Adams, in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers signed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell to a five-year, $50 million deal. They broke a lengthy streak by finally drafting quarterback Aaron Rodgers a wide receiver in the draft. Green Bay selected North Dakota State WR Christian Watson in the second round and Nevada WR Romeo Doubs in the fourth.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Green Bay Packers

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM FOX
2 Sep. 18 vs. Chicago Bears (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC
3 Sep. 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM FOX
4 Oct. 2 New England Patriots 4:25 PM CBS
5 Oct. 9 vs. New York Giants (Tottenham) 9:30 AM NFLN
6 Oct. 16 New York Jets 1:00 PM FOX
7 Oct. 23 at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX
8 Oct. 30 at Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM NBC*
9 Nov. 6 at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX
10 Nov. 13 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX
11 Nov. 17 Tennessee Titans (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video
12 Nov. 27 at Philadelphia Eagles (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC*
13 Dec. 4 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX
14 BYE
15 Dec. 19 Los Angeles Rams (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC
16 Dec. 25 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX
17 Jan. 1 Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM CBS
18 Jan. 7/8 Detroit Lions TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: SNF vs. Bears
Week 5: vs. Giants (Tottenham)
Week 8: SNF at Bills
Week 11: TNF vs. Titans
Week 12: SNF at Eagles
Week 15: MNF vs. Rams

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 11
Division winner: -175
Conference winner: +500
Super Bowl odds: +1000

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 13
2021 record: 11

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

