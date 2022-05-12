Packers schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Green Bay Packers are officially set to kick off their 2022 season against at the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will be in Week 2 at home against the Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football.

Green Bay went 13-4 in 2021 and won the NFC North. In the first round, they earned a bye but came up short against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. They lost wide receiver Davante Adams, in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers signed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell to a five-year, $50 million deal. They broke a lengthy streak by finally drafting quarterback Aaron Rodgers a wide receiver in the draft. Green Bay selected North Dakota State WR Christian Watson in the second round and Nevada WR Romeo Doubs in the fourth.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Green Bay Packers Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM FOX 2 Sep. 18 vs. Chicago Bears (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC 3 Sep. 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM FOX 4 Oct. 2 New England Patriots 4:25 PM CBS 5 Oct. 9 vs. New York Giants (Tottenham) 9:30 AM NFLN 6 Oct. 16 New York Jets 1:00 PM FOX 7 Oct. 23 at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX 8 Oct. 30 at Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM NBC* 9 Nov. 6 at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX 10 Nov. 13 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX 11 Nov. 17 Tennessee Titans (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 12 Nov. 27 at Philadelphia Eagles (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC* 13 Dec. 4 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX 14 BYE 15 Dec. 19 Los Angeles Rams (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC 16 Dec. 25 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX 17 Jan. 1 Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM CBS 18 Jan. 7/8 Detroit Lions TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: SNF vs. Bears

Week 5: vs. Giants (Tottenham)

Week 8: SNF at Bills

Week 11: TNF vs. Titans

Week 12: SNF at Eagles

Week 15: MNF vs. Rams

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 11

Division winner: -175

Conference winner: +500

Super Bowl odds: +1000

2022 win totals: 13

2021 record: 11

The lower the number, the easier the schedule