Packers schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Green Bay Packers are officially set to kick off their 2022 season against at the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will be in Week 2 at home against the Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football.
Green Bay went 13-4 in 2021 and won the NFC North. In the first round, they earned a bye but came up short against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. They lost wide receiver Davante Adams, in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers signed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell to a five-year, $50 million deal. They broke a lengthy streak by finally drafting quarterback Aaron Rodgers a wide receiver in the draft. Green Bay selected North Dakota State WR Christian Watson in the second round and Nevada WR Romeo Doubs in the fourth.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Green Bay Packers
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|at Minnesota Vikings
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|2
|Sep. 18
|vs. Chicago Bears (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|3
|Sep. 25
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 2
|New England Patriots
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 9
|vs. New York Giants (Tottenham)
|9:30 AM
|NFLN
|6
|Oct. 16
|New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|7
|Oct. 23
|at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|8
|Oct. 30
|at Buffalo Bills
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|9
|Nov. 6
|at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|10
|Nov. 13
|Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|11
|Nov. 17
|Tennessee Titans (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|12
|Nov. 27
|at Philadelphia Eagles (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|13
|Dec. 4
|at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|14
|BYE
|15
|Dec. 19
|Los Angeles Rams (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN/ABC
|16
|Dec. 25
|at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|17
|Jan. 1
|Minnesota Vikings
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|18
|Jan. 7/8
|Detroit Lions
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 2: SNF vs. Bears
Week 5: vs. Giants (Tottenham)
Week 8: SNF at Bills
Week 11: TNF vs. Titans
Week 12: SNF at Eagles
Week 15: MNF vs. Rams
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 11
Division winner: -175
Conference winner: +500
Super Bowl odds: +1000
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 13
2021 record: 11
The lower the number, the easier the schedule