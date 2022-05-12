Texans schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Houston Texans are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will come in Week 5 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Houston had a 4-13 record in 2021 and finished in third place in the AFC South. They traded away quarterback Deshaun Watson and seem content handing the reigns of the offense to second-year quarterback Davis Mills. The Texans didn’t sign any big names in free agency but brought in a ton of depth to overhaul their team on both sides of the ball. Houston took a cornerback and offensive guard in the first round and picked up Alabama WR John Metchie III in the second round.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Houston Texans schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS 2 Sep. 18 at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM CBS 3 Sep. 25 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM CBS 4 Oct. 2 Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM CBS 5 Oct. 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS 6 BYE 7 Oct. 23 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM CBS 8 Oct. 30 Tennessee Titans 4:05 PM CBS 9 Nov. 3 Philadelphia Eagles (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 10 Nov. 13 at New York Giants 1:00 PM CBS 11 Nov. 20 Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX 12 Nov. 27 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 13 Dec. 4 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS 14 Dec. 11 at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX 15 Dec. 18 Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS 16 Dec. 24 at Tennessee Titans (Sat) 1:00 PM CBS 17 Jan. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS 18 Jan. 7/8 at Indianapolis Colts TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 9: TNF vs. Eagles

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 4.5

Division winner: +2500

Conference winner: +10000

Super Bowl odds: +20000

2022 win totals: 23

2021 record: 14

The lower the number, the easier the schedule