Texans schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Houston Texans schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

“The Herd” gets ready to lead out the team from the tunnel prior to start of game featuring the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Houston Texans are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will come in Week 5 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Houston had a 4-13 record in 2021 and finished in third place in the AFC South. They traded away quarterback Deshaun Watson and seem content handing the reigns of the offense to second-year quarterback Davis Mills. The Texans didn’t sign any big names in free agency but brought in a ton of depth to overhaul their team on both sides of the ball. Houston took a cornerback and offensive guard in the first round and picked up Alabama WR John Metchie III in the second round.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Houston Texans schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS
2 Sep. 18 at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM CBS
3 Sep. 25 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM CBS
4 Oct. 2 Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM CBS
5 Oct. 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
6 BYE
7 Oct. 23 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM CBS
8 Oct. 30 Tennessee Titans 4:05 PM CBS
9 Nov. 3 Philadelphia Eagles (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video
10 Nov. 13 at New York Giants 1:00 PM CBS
11 Nov. 20 Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX
12 Nov. 27 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS
13 Dec. 4 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS
14 Dec. 11 at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX
15 Dec. 18 Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS
16 Dec. 24 at Tennessee Titans (Sat) 1:00 PM CBS
17 Jan. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
18 Jan. 7/8 at Indianapolis Colts TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 9: TNF vs. Eagles

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 4.5
Division winner: +2500
Conference winner: +10000
Super Bowl odds: +20000

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 23
2021 record: 14

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

