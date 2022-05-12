Texans schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Houston Texans are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will come in Week 5 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Houston had a 4-13 record in 2021 and finished in third place in the AFC South. They traded away quarterback Deshaun Watson and seem content handing the reigns of the offense to second-year quarterback Davis Mills. The Texans didn’t sign any big names in free agency but brought in a ton of depth to overhaul their team on both sides of the ball. Houston took a cornerback and offensive guard in the first round and picked up Alabama WR John Metchie III in the second round.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Houston Texans schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 18
|at Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|3
|Sep. 25
|at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|4
|Oct. 2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 9
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|6
|BYE
|7
|Oct. 23
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 30
|Tennessee Titans
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|9
|Nov. 3
|Philadelphia Eagles (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|10
|Nov. 13
|at New York Giants
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 20
|Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 27
|at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 4
|Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 11
|at Dallas Cowboys
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 18
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 24
|at Tennessee Titans (Sat)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|17
|Jan. 1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|18
|Jan. 7/8
|at Indianapolis Colts
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 9: TNF vs. Eagles
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 4.5
Division winner: +2500
Conference winner: +10000
Super Bowl odds: +20000
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 23
2021 record: 14
The lower the number, the easier the schedule