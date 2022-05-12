Colts schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Indianapolis Colts are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will come in Week 2 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Colts went 9-8 in the 2021 season but missed out on the postseason because of their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. Indy traded for quarterback Matt Ryan after they traded last year’s quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. They re-signed tight end Mo-Alie Cox to a three-year, $18 million deal. With their first pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Colts selected Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce in the second round.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Indianapolis Colts schedule
|WEEK
|DATE
|Opponent
|ET
|TV
|WEEK
|DATE
|Opponent
|ET
|TV
|1
|Sep. 11
|at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 18
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|3
|Sep. 25
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|4
|Oct. 2
|Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 6
|at Denver Broncos (Thu)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|6
|Oct. 16
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 23
|at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 30
|Washington Commanders
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|9
|Nov. 6
|at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 13
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 20
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 28
|Pittsburgh Steelers (Mon)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|13
|Dec. 4
|at Dallas Cowboys
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|14
|BYE
|15
|Dec. 17/18
|at Minnesota Vikings
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 26
|Los Angeles Chargers (Mon)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|17
|Jan. 1
|at New York Giants
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|18
|Jan. 7/8
|Houston Texans
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 5: TNF at Broncos
Week 12: MNF vs. Steelers
Week 13: SNF at Cowboys
Week 16: MNF vs. Chargers
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 9.5
Division winner: +100
Conference winner: +1200
Super Bowl odds: +2200
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 4
2021 record: 6
The lower the number, the easier the schedule