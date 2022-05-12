Colts schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Indianapolis Colts are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will come in Week 2 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Colts went 9-8 in the 2021 season but missed out on the postseason because of their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. Indy traded for quarterback Matt Ryan after they traded last year’s quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. They re-signed tight end Mo-Alie Cox to a three-year, $18 million deal. With their first pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Colts selected Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce in the second round.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Indianapolis Colts schedule WEEK DATE Opponent ET TV WEEK DATE Opponent ET TV 1 Sep. 11 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS 2 Sep. 18 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS 3 Sep. 25 Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS 4 Oct. 2 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM FOX 5 Oct. 6 at Denver Broncos (Thu) 8:15 PM Prime Video 6 Oct. 16 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS 7 Oct. 23 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS 8 Oct. 30 Washington Commanders 4:25 PM FOX 9 Nov. 6 at New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 10 Nov. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM CBS 11 Nov. 20 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM CBS 12 Nov. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN 13 Dec. 4 at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC* 14 BYE 15 Dec. 17/18 at Minnesota Vikings TBD TBD 16 Dec. 26 Los Angeles Chargers (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN 17 Jan. 1 at New York Giants 1:00 PM CBS 18 Jan. 7/8 Houston Texans TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 5: TNF at Broncos

Week 12: MNF vs. Steelers

Week 13: SNF at Cowboys

Week 16: MNF vs. Chargers

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5

Division winner: +100

Conference winner: +1200

Super Bowl odds: +2200

