Jaguars schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars finished last in the AFC South with a 3-14 record in 2021. They had a wild season as Trevor Lawrence began his NFL career, and former head coach Urban Meyer saw his come to a swift end. Jacksonville spent a ton of money in free agency, but no contract was bigger than the four-year, $72 million deal they gave wide receiver Christian Kirk. With the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they selected Georgia DE Travon Walker.

2022 Jacksonville Jaguars schedule WEEK DATE Opponent ET TV WEEK DATE Opponent ET TV 1 Sep. 11 at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX 2 Sep. 18 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS 3 Sep. 25 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM CBS 4 Oct. 2 at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM CBS 5 Oct. 9 Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS 6 Oct. 16 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS 7 Oct. 23 New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX 8 Oct. 30 vs Denver Broncos (Wembley) 9:30 AM ESPN+ 9 Nov. 6 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM CBS 10 Nov. 13 at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS 12 Nov. 27 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS 13 Dec. 4 at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX 14 Dec. 11 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS 15 Dec. 18 Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX 16 Dec. 22 at New York Jets (Thu) 8:15 PM Prime Video 17 Jan. 1 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS 18 Jan. 7/8 Tennessee Titans TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 8: vs. Broncos (London)

Week 16: TNF at Jets

