Chiefs schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers for Thursday Night Football.

Kansas City went 12-5 and won the AFC West for the sixth consecutive time in 2021, though their season ended in the AFC Championship. In this offseason, the Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill and lost some key pieces of their secondary including Charvarius Ward and Tyrann Mathieu. though they added safety Justin Reid. Kansas City added wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster and slapped the franchise tag on offensive tackle Orlando Brown. In the draft, the Chiefs went defense early with cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher George Karlaftis with their two first round picks and added wide receiver Skyy Moore and safety Bryan Cook.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Kansas City Chiefs schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS 2 Sep. 15 Los Angeles Chargers (Thu) 8:15 PM Prime Video 3 Sep. 25 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS 4 Oct. 2 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 PM NBC 5 Oct. 10 Las Vegas Raiders (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN 6 Oct. 16 vs. Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM CBS 7 Oct. 23 at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM FOX 8 BYE 9 Nov. 6 Tennessee Titans 7:20 PM NBC* 10 Nov. 13 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS 11 Nov. 20 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS 12 Nov. 27 Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX 13 Dec. 4 at Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM CBS 14 Dec. 11 at Denver Broncos 8:20 PM NBC* 15 Dec. 18 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS 16 Dec. 24 Seattle Seahawks (Sat) 1:00 PM FOX 17 Jan. 1 Denver Broncos 1:00 PM CBS 18 Jan. 7/8 at Las Vegas Raiders TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: TNF vs. Chargers

Week 4: SNF at Buccaneers

Week 5: MNF vs. Raiders

Week 9: SNF vs. Titans

Week 14: SNF at Broncos

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 10.5

Division winner: +165

Conference winner: +550

Super Bowl odds: +1000

