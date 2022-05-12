Chiefs schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers for Thursday Night Football.
Kansas City went 12-5 and won the AFC West for the sixth consecutive time in 2021, though their season ended in the AFC Championship. In this offseason, the Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill and lost some key pieces of their secondary including Charvarius Ward and Tyrann Mathieu. though they added safety Justin Reid. Kansas City added wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster and slapped the franchise tag on offensive tackle Orlando Brown. In the draft, the Chiefs went defense early with cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher George Karlaftis with their two first round picks and added wide receiver Skyy Moore and safety Bryan Cook.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Kansas City Chiefs schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 15
|Los Angeles Chargers (Thu)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|3
|Sep. 25
|at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|4
|Oct. 2
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|5
|Oct. 10
|Las Vegas Raiders (Mon)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|6
|Oct. 16
|vs. Buffalo Bills
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 23
|at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|8
|BYE
|9
|Nov. 6
|Tennessee Titans
|7:20 PM
|NBC*
|10
|Nov. 13
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 20
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 27
|Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|13
|Dec. 4
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 11
|at Denver Broncos
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|15
|Dec. 18
|at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 24
|Seattle Seahawks (Sat)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|17
|Jan. 1
|Denver Broncos
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|18
|Jan. 7/8
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 2: TNF vs. Chargers
Week 4: SNF at Buccaneers
Week 5: MNF vs. Raiders
Week 9: SNF vs. Titans
Week 14: SNF at Broncos
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 10.5
Division winner: +165
Conference winner: +550
Super Bowl odds: +1000
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 32
2021 record: 27
The lower the number, the easier the schedule