Raiders schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Las Vegas Raiders are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will be in Week 4 at home against the Denver Broncos.
The Raiders had a strange of a season as you’ll see in 2021 that led to the removal of head coach Jon Gruden after five games. Las Vegas rallied and still made the playoffs with a 10-7 record but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round. Derek Carr agreed to an extension earlier this offseason, and he will be paired with wide receiver Davante Adams through a trade with the Green Bay Packers. Las Vegas made a key defensive addition with Chandler Jones from the Arizona Cardinals. The hosts of the NFL Draft did not make a selection till the third round when they landed guard Dylan Parham and used their second selection on running back Zamir White.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Las Vegas Raiders schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 18
|vs. Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|3
|Sep. 25
|at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 2
|vs. Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 10
|at Kansas City Chiefs (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|6
|BYE
|7
|Oct. 23
|vs. Houston Texans
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 30
|at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|9
|Nov. 6
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 13
|vs. Indianapolis Colts
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 20
|at Denver Broncos
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 27
|at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 4
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 8
|at Los Angeles Rams (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|15
|Dec. 18
|New England Patriots (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|16
|Dec. 24
|at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sat)
|8:15 PM
|NFLN
|17
|Jan. 1
|San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|18
|Jan. 7 or 8
|Kansas City Chiefs
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 5: MNF at Chiefs
Week 14: TNF at Rams
Week 15: SNF vs. Patriots
Week 16: at Steelers (Saturday Night)
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 8.5
Division winner: +600
Conference winner: +2000
Super Bowl odds: +3500
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 28
2021 record: 25
The lower the number, the easier the schedule