Raiders schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Las Vegas Raiders schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Erik Buchinger
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Las Vegas Raiders are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will be in Week 4 at home against the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders had a strange of a season as you’ll see in 2021 that led to the removal of head coach Jon Gruden after five games. Las Vegas rallied and still made the playoffs with a 10-7 record but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round. Derek Carr agreed to an extension earlier this offseason, and he will be paired with wide receiver Davante Adams through a trade with the Green Bay Packers. Las Vegas made a key defensive addition with Chandler Jones from the Arizona Cardinals. The hosts of the NFL Draft did not make a selection till the third round when they landed guard Dylan Parham and used their second selection on running back Zamir White.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Las Vegas Raiders schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS
2 Sep. 18 vs. Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS
3 Sep. 25 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM FOX
4 Oct. 2 vs. Denver Broncos 4:25 PM CBS
5 Oct. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN
6 BYE
7 Oct. 23 vs. Houston Texans 4:05 PM CBS
8 Oct. 30 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM CBS
9 Nov. 6 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
10 Nov. 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts 4:05 PM CBS
11 Nov. 20 at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM FOX
12 Nov. 27 at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM CBS
13 Dec. 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS
14 Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Rams (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video
15 Dec. 18 New England Patriots (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC*
16 Dec. 24 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sat) 8:15 PM NFLN
17 Jan. 1 San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM FOX
18 Jan. 7 or 8 Kansas City Chiefs TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 5: MNF at Chiefs
Week 14: TNF at Rams
Week 15: SNF vs. Patriots
Week 16: at Steelers (Saturday Night)

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 8.5
Division winner: +600
Conference winner: +2000
Super Bowl odds: +3500

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 28
2021 record: 25

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

