Raiders schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Las Vegas Raiders are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will be in Week 4 at home against the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders had a strange of a season as you’ll see in 2021 that led to the removal of head coach Jon Gruden after five games. Las Vegas rallied and still made the playoffs with a 10-7 record but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round. Derek Carr agreed to an extension earlier this offseason, and he will be paired with wide receiver Davante Adams through a trade with the Green Bay Packers. Las Vegas made a key defensive addition with Chandler Jones from the Arizona Cardinals. The hosts of the NFL Draft did not make a selection till the third round when they landed guard Dylan Parham and used their second selection on running back Zamir White.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Las Vegas Raiders schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS 2 Sep. 18 vs. Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS 3 Sep. 25 at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM FOX 4 Oct. 2 vs. Denver Broncos 4:25 PM CBS 5 Oct. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN 6 BYE 7 Oct. 23 vs. Houston Texans 4:05 PM CBS 8 Oct. 30 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM CBS 9 Nov. 6 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS 10 Nov. 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts 4:05 PM CBS 11 Nov. 20 at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM FOX 12 Nov. 27 at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM CBS 13 Dec. 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS 14 Dec. 8 at Los Angeles Rams (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 15 Dec. 18 New England Patriots (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC* 16 Dec. 24 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sat) 8:15 PM NFLN 17 Jan. 1 San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM FOX 18 Jan. 7 or 8 Kansas City Chiefs TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 5: MNF at Chiefs

Week 14: TNF at Rams

Week 15: SNF vs. Patriots

Week 16: at Steelers (Saturday Night)

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 8.5

Division winner: +600

Conference winner: +2000

Super Bowl odds: +3500

2022 win totals: 28

2021 record: 25

The lower the number, the easier the schedule