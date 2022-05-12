 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chargers schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Los Angeles Chargers schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Erik Buchinger
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Chargers are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will come in Week 2 at the Kansas City Chiefs for Thursday Night Football.

Los Angeles finished 9-8 last season and came was eliminated from postseason contention in the final game of the NFL’s regular season with an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers re-signed wide receiver Mike Williams and made a big splash defensively with cornerback CJ Jackson to a long-term deal. In the NFL Draft, Los Angeles spent their first round pick on guard Zion Johnson and landed safety JT Woods in Round 3.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 LA Chargers schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS
2 Sep. 15 at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video
3 Sep. 25 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 4:05 PM CBS
4 Oct. 2 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS
5 Oct. 9 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS
6 Oct. 17 vs. Denver Broncos (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN
7 Oct. 23 vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX
8 BYE
9 Nov. 6 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
10 Nov. 13 at San Francisco 49ers (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC*
11 Nov. 20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS
12 Nov. 27 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM CBS
13 Dec. 4 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS
14 Dec. 11 vs. Miami Dolphins 4:05 PM CBS
15 Dec. 18 vs. Tennessee Titans 4:25 PM CBS
16 Dec. 26 at Indianapolis Colts (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN
17 Jan. 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC*
18 Jan. 7/8 at Denver Broncos TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: TNF at Chiefs
Week 6: MNF vs. Broncos
Week 10: SNF at 49ers
Week 16: MNF at Colts
Week 17: SNF vs. Rams

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 10
Division winner: +230
Conference winner: +800
Super Bowl odds: +1500

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 22
2021 record: 23

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

More From DraftKings Nation