Chargers schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Chargers are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will come in Week 2 at the Kansas City Chiefs for Thursday Night Football.
Los Angeles finished 9-8 last season and came was eliminated from postseason contention in the final game of the NFL’s regular season with an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers re-signed wide receiver Mike Williams and made a big splash defensively with cornerback CJ Jackson to a long-term deal. In the NFL Draft, Los Angeles spent their first round pick on guard Zion Johnson and landed safety JT Woods in Round 3.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 LA Chargers schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 15
|at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|3
|Sep. 25
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|4
|Oct. 2
|at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 9
|at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 17
|vs. Denver Broncos (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|7
|Oct. 23
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|8
|BYE
|9
|Nov. 6
|at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|10
|Nov. 13
|at San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|11
|Nov. 20
|vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 27
|at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 4
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 11
|vs. Miami Dolphins
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 18
|vs. Tennessee Titans
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 26
|at Indianapolis Colts (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|17
|Jan. 1
|vs. Los Angeles Rams (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|18
|Jan. 7/8
|at Denver Broncos
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 2: TNF at Chiefs
Week 6: MNF vs. Broncos
Week 10: SNF at 49ers
Week 16: MNF at Colts
Week 17: SNF vs. Rams
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 10
Division winner: +230
Conference winner: +800
Super Bowl odds: +1500
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 22
2021 record: 23
The lower the number, the easier the schedule