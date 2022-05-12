Chargers schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Chargers are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. That, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will come in Week 2 at the Kansas City Chiefs for Thursday Night Football.

Los Angeles finished 9-8 last season and came was eliminated from postseason contention in the final game of the NFL’s regular season with an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers re-signed wide receiver Mike Williams and made a big splash defensively with cornerback CJ Jackson to a long-term deal. In the NFL Draft, Los Angeles spent their first round pick on guard Zion Johnson and landed safety JT Woods in Round 3.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 LA Chargers schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS 2 Sep. 15 at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 3 Sep. 25 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 4:05 PM CBS 4 Oct. 2 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS 5 Oct. 9 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS 6 Oct. 17 vs. Denver Broncos (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN 7 Oct. 23 vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX 8 BYE 9 Nov. 6 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX 10 Nov. 13 at San Francisco 49ers (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC* 11 Nov. 20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS 12 Nov. 27 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM CBS 13 Dec. 4 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS 14 Dec. 11 vs. Miami Dolphins 4:05 PM CBS 15 Dec. 18 vs. Tennessee Titans 4:25 PM CBS 16 Dec. 26 at Indianapolis Colts (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN 17 Jan. 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC* 18 Jan. 7/8 at Denver Broncos TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: TNF at Chiefs

Week 6: MNF vs. Broncos

Week 10: SNF at 49ers

Week 16: MNF at Colts

Week 17: SNF vs. Rams

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 10

Division winner: +230

Conference winner: +800

Super Bowl odds: +1500

