Rams schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are officially set to kick off their 2022 season against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sep. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 on the road at the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams made the Super Bowl for the second time in four years last year and won the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 1999 with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Los Angeles rewarded Matthew Stafford with a contract extension this offseason, re-signed offensive tackle Joe Noteboom and added former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. Some notable losses to free agency include linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Darious Williams. The Rams did not make a selection in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, and they added guard Logan Bruss in Round 3 for their first pick.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 LA Rams schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 8 vs. Buffalo Bills (TNF) 8:20 PM NBC 2 Sep. 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons 4:05 PM FOX 3 Sep. 25 at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM FOX 4 Oct. 3 at San Francisco 49ers (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN 5 Oct. 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX 6 Oct. 16 vs. Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM FOX 7 BYE 8 Oct. 30 vs. San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM FOX 9 Nov. 6 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM CBS 10 Nov. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM FOX 11 Nov. 20 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX 12 Nov. 27 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM FOX 13 Dec. 4 vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX 14 Dec. 8 Las Vegas Raiders (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 15 Dec. 19 at Green Bay Packers (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC 16 Dec. 25 vs. Denver Broncos 4:30 PM CBS / Nickelodeon 17 Jan. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC* 18 Jan. 7/8 at Seattle Seahawks TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 1: TNF vs. Bills

Week 4: MNF at 49ers

Week 14: TNF vs. Raiders

Week 15: MNF at Packers

Week 16: vs. Broncos (Christmas)

Week 17: SNF at Chargers

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 10.5

Division winner: +125

Conference winner: +450

Super Bowl odds: +1000

2022 win totals: 30

2021 record: 32

The lower the number, the easier the schedule