Dolphins schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Miami Dolphins are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. This, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will come in Week 3 at home against the Buffalo Bills.
Miami finished 9-8 last season despite winning seven games in a row down the stretch. The Dolphins streak continues as they have not won a playoff game since 2000. They have been making a ton of big moves this offseason including a big trade with the Kansas City Chiefs as they brought in wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Other notable additions include Teddy Bridgewater, running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, and offensive tackle Terron Armstead in addition to re-signing cornerback Xavien Howard and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. Miami made just four picks during the NFL Draft and just two before Round 7 with pick No. 1 going to linebacker Channing Tindall in the third round.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Miami Dolphins schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|vs. New England Patriots
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 18
|at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|3
|Sep. 25
|vs. Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|4
|Sep. 29
|at Cincinnati Bengals (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|5
|Oct. 9
|at New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 16
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|7
|Oct. 23
|vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|8
|Oct. 30
|at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|9
|Nov. 6
|at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 13
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|11
|BYE
|12
|Nov. 27
|vs. Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 4
|at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|14
|Dec. 11
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 17 or 18
|at Buffalo Bills
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 25
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|17
|Jan. 1
|at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|18
|Jan. 7 or 8
|vs. New York Jets
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 2: TNF at Bengals
Week 7: SNF vs. Steelers
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 9
Division winner: +400
Conference winner: +1800
Super Bowl odds: +3500
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 11
2021 record: 12
The lower the number, the easier the schedule