Vikings schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Minnesota Vikings are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. This, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will come in Week 3 at home against the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings finished 8-9 last season and failed to make the playoffs, leading the removal of head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. Minnesota brought in Kevin O’Connell as the head coach with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the GM. The Vikings brought in former Green Bay Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith this offseason, and Kirk Cousins signed a contract extension through 2023. Minnesota upgraded their secondary with three of their first five picks including their first two with safety Lewis Cine in Round 1 and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. in Round 2.

2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 vs. Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM FOX 2 Sep. 19 at Philadelphia Eagles (MNF) 8:30 PM ABC 3 Sep. 25 vs. Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX 4 Oct. 2 vs. New Orleans Saints (Tottenham) 9:30 AM NFLN 5 Oct. 9 vs. Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX 6 Oct. 16 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX 7 BYE 8 Oct. 30 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1:00 PM FOX 9 Nov. 6 at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX 10 Nov. 13 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM FOX 11 Nov. 20 vs. Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM CBS 12 Nov. 24 vs. New England Patriots (Thanksgiving) 8:20 PM NBC 13 Dec. 4 vs. New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 14 Dec. 11 at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX 15 Dec. 17 or 18 vs. Indianapolis Colts TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 vs. New York Giants (Sat) 1:00 PM FOX 17 Jan. 1 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM CBS 18 Jan. 7 or 8 at Chicago Bears TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: MNF at Eagles

Week 4: vs. Saints (Tottenham)

Week 12: vs. Patriots (Thanksgiving)

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9

Division winner: +300

Conference winner: +2200

Super Bowl odds: +5000

