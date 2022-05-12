Patriots schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the New England Patriots are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. This, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will come in Week 8 at the New York Jets.

New England had a 10-7 record in 2021 and finished second in the AFC East. They made the playoffs but lost in the wildcard round to the Buffalo Bills. In separate deals, the Pats traded for wide receiver DeVante Parker and linebacker Mack Wilson. In typical Bill Belichick fashion, New England took an unknown offensive guard with their first draft pick. They also drafted Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton in the second round to try and give quarterback Mac Jones more weapons.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 New England Patriots Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 2 Sep. 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS 3 Sep. 25 vs. Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM FOX 4 Oct. 2 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM CBS 5 Oct. 9 vs. Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX 6 Oct. 16 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS 7 Oct. 24 vs. Chicago Bears (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN 8 Oct. 30 at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 9 Nov. 6 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS 10 BYE 11 Nov. 20 vs. New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 12 Nov. 24 at Minnesota Vikings (Thanksgiving) 8:20 PM NBC 13 Dec. 1 vs. Buffalo Bills (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 14 Dec. 12 at Arizona Cardinals (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN 15 Dec. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM NBC* 16 Dec. 24 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Sat) 1:00 PM CBS 17 Jan. 1 vs. Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 18 Jan. 7/8 at Buffalo Bills TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 7: MNF vs. Bears

Week 12: at Vikings (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: TNF vs. Bills

Week 14: MNF vs. Cardinals

Week 15: SNF at Raiders

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 8.5

Division winner: +400

Conference winner: +2200

Super Bowl odds: +4000

