Patriots schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the New England Patriots are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. This, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will come in Week 8 at the New York Jets.
New England had a 10-7 record in 2021 and finished second in the AFC East. They made the playoffs but lost in the wildcard round to the Buffalo Bills. In separate deals, the Pats traded for wide receiver DeVante Parker and linebacker Mack Wilson. In typical Bill Belichick fashion, New England took an unknown offensive guard with their first draft pick. They also drafted Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton in the second round to try and give quarterback Mac Jones more weapons.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 New England Patriots
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|2
|Sep. 18
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|3
|Sep. 25
|vs. Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 2
|at Green Bay Packers
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 9
|vs. Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|6
|Oct. 16
|at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 24
|vs. Chicago Bears (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|8
|Oct. 30
|at New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|9
|Nov. 6
|vs. Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|10
|BYE
|11
|Nov. 20
|vs. New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 24
|at Minnesota Vikings (Thanksgiving)
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|13
|Dec. 1
|vs. Buffalo Bills (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|14
|Dec. 12
|at Arizona Cardinals (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|15
|Dec. 18
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|16
|Dec. 24
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Sat)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|17
|Jan. 1
|vs. Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|18
|Jan. 7/8
|at Buffalo Bills
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 7: MNF vs. Bears
Week 12: at Vikings (Thanksgiving)
Week 13: TNF vs. Bills
Week 14: MNF vs. Cardinals
Week 15: SNF at Raiders
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 8.5
Division winner: +400
Conference winner: +2200
Super Bowl odds: +4000
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 24
2021 record: 17
The lower the number, the easier the schedule