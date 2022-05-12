 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Patriots schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the New England Patriots schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the New England Patriots are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. This, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will come in Week 8 at the New York Jets.

New England had a 10-7 record in 2021 and finished second in the AFC East. They made the playoffs but lost in the wildcard round to the Buffalo Bills. In separate deals, the Pats traded for wide receiver DeVante Parker and linebacker Mack Wilson. In typical Bill Belichick fashion, New England took an unknown offensive guard with their first draft pick. They also drafted Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton in the second round to try and give quarterback Mac Jones more weapons.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 New England Patriots

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS
2 Sep. 18 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS
3 Sep. 25 vs. Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM FOX
4 Oct. 2 at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM CBS
5 Oct. 9 vs. Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX
6 Oct. 16 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS
7 Oct. 24 vs. Chicago Bears (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN
8 Oct. 30 at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS
9 Nov. 6 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS
10 BYE
11 Nov. 20 vs. New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS
12 Nov. 24 at Minnesota Vikings (Thanksgiving) 8:20 PM NBC
13 Dec. 1 vs. Buffalo Bills (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video
14 Dec. 12 at Arizona Cardinals (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN
15 Dec. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM NBC*
16 Dec. 24 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Sat) 1:00 PM CBS
17 Jan. 1 vs. Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS
18 Jan. 7/8 at Buffalo Bills TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 7: MNF vs. Bears
Week 12: at Vikings (Thanksgiving)
Week 13: TNF vs. Bills
Week 14: MNF vs. Cardinals
Week 15: SNF at Raiders

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 8.5
Division winner: +400
Conference winner: +2200
Super Bowl odds: +4000

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 24
2021 record: 17

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

