Saints schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL will announce the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, but luckily for NFL fans, there are plenty of leaks (like this one from independent reporter Dov Kleiman) that allow us to get the details early. The New Orleans Saints will be set to kick off their 2022 season in Week 1 by visiting the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET. This, of course, will be their first divisional game and their next one will come on Week 2 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints missed the playoffs last season, finishing with a 9-8 record as they move on without head coach Sean Payton, who has been in charge since the 2006 season, with Dennis Allen set to take over. New Orleans re-signed Jameis Winston to a two-year deal and signed Andy Dalton for one year, and they made two big additions at safety with Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye. They suffered some key losses including offensive tackle Terron Armstead and safety Marcus Williams. The Saints had three picks in the first 50 selections during the NFL Draft, and they selected wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Trevor Penning and cornerback Alontae Taylor.

Editor’s note: No games should be considered official until formally announced by the NFL.

2022 New Orleans Saints schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Sep. 11 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM 2 Sep. 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM 3 Sep. 25 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM 4 Oct. 2 vs Minnesota Vikings (Tottenham) 9:30 AM 5 Oct. 9 Seattle Seahawks 1:00 PM 6 Oct. 16 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM 7 Oct. 20 at Arizona Cardinals (TNF) 8:15 PM 8 Oct. 30 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM 9 Nov. 7 Baltimore Ravens (MNF) 8:15 PM 10 Nov. 13 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM 11 Nov. 20 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM 12 Nov. 27 at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM 13 Dec. 5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF) 8:15 PM 14 BYE 15 Dec. 17 or 18 Atlanta Falcons TBD 16 Dec. 24 at Cleveland Browns (Sat) 1:00 PM 17 Jan. 1 at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM 18 Jan. 7 or 8 Carolina Panthers TBD

Primetime games

Week 4: vs. Vikings (Tottenham)

Week 7: TNF at Cardinals

Week 9: MNF vs. Ravens

Week 13: MNF at Buccaneers

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 8

Division winner: +350

Conference winner: +2500

Super Bowl odds: +5000

