Giants schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL will announce announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday night, but the leaks are coming fast. Paul Schwartz of the New York Post was the first to leak the Giants’ full schedule, with the New York Giants kicking off their 2022 season at the Tennessee Titans at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 against Dallas Cowboys at home for Monday Night Football.

New York finished last in the NFC East with a 4-13 record. They dealt with a lot of injuries at quarterback last year and signed backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a two-year, $11 million deal. The Giants also signed former Washington Commanders tight end Ricky Seals-Jones to replace Evan Engram, who left in free agency. New York drafted Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth overall pick and followed it up by selecting Alabama OT Evan Neal two picks later. In the second round, the Giants drafted Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 New York Giants schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 at Tennessee Titans 4:25 PM FOX 2 Sep. 18 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX 3 Sep. 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC 4 Oct. 2 vs. Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX 5 Oct. 9 vs. Green Bay Packers (Tottenham) 9:30 AM NFLN 6 Oct. 16 vs. Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS 7 Oct. 23 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX 8 Oct. 30 at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX 9 BYE 10 Nov. 13 vs. Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS 11 Nov. 20 vs. Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX 12 Nov. 24 at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving) 4:30 PM FOX 13 Dec. 4 vs. Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX 14 Dec. 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX 15 Dec. 17 or 18 at Washington Commanders TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 at Minnesota Vikings (Sat) 1:00 PM FOX 17 Jan. 1 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS 18 Jan. 7 or 8 at Philadelphia Eagles TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 3: MNF vs. Cowboys

Week 5: vs. Packers (Tottenham)

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 7

Division winner: +650

Conference winner: +5000

Super Bowl odds: +10000

