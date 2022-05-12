Giants schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL will announce announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday night, but the leaks are coming fast. Paul Schwartz of the New York Post was the first to leak the Giants’ full schedule, with the New York Giants kicking off their 2022 season at the Tennessee Titans at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 against Dallas Cowboys at home for Monday Night Football.
New York finished last in the NFC East with a 4-13 record. They dealt with a lot of injuries at quarterback last year and signed backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a two-year, $11 million deal. The Giants also signed former Washington Commanders tight end Ricky Seals-Jones to replace Evan Engram, who left in free agency. New York drafted Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth overall pick and followed it up by selecting Alabama OT Evan Neal two picks later. In the second round, the Giants drafted Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 New York Giants schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|at Tennessee Titans
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|2
|Sep. 18
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|3
|Sep. 26
|vs. Dallas Cowboys (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN/ABC
|4
|Oct. 2
|vs. Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 9
|vs. Green Bay Packers (Tottenham)
|9:30 AM
|NFLN
|6
|Oct. 16
|vs. Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 23
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|8
|Oct. 30
|at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|9
|BYE
|10
|Nov. 13
|vs. Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 20
|vs. Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 24
|at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)
|4:30 PM
|FOX
|13
|Dec. 4
|vs. Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|14
|Dec. 11
|vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 17 or 18
|at Washington Commanders
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 24
|at Minnesota Vikings (Sat)
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|17
|Jan. 1
|vs. Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|18
|Jan. 7 or 8
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|TBD
|TBD
Note: No games should be considered official until announced by the NFL.
Primetime games
Week 3: MNF vs. Cowboys
Week 5: vs. Packers (Tottenham)
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 7
Division winner: +650
Conference winner: +5000
Super Bowl odds: +10000
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 14
2021 record: 4
The lower the number, the easier the schedule.