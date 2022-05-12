 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the New York Giants schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

Detail view of the New York Giants helmet at the Super Bowl Experience on February 08, 2022, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL will announce announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday night, but the leaks are coming fast. Paul Schwartz of the New York Post was the first to leak the Giants’ full schedule, with the New York Giants kicking off their 2022 season at the Tennessee Titans at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 against Dallas Cowboys at home for Monday Night Football.

New York finished last in the NFC East with a 4-13 record. They dealt with a lot of injuries at quarterback last year and signed backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a two-year, $11 million deal. The Giants also signed former Washington Commanders tight end Ricky Seals-Jones to replace Evan Engram, who left in free agency. New York drafted Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth overall pick and followed it up by selecting Alabama OT Evan Neal two picks later. In the second round, the Giants drafted Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 New York Giants schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 at Tennessee Titans 4:25 PM FOX
2 Sep. 18 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX
3 Sep. 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC
4 Oct. 2 vs. Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX
5 Oct. 9 vs. Green Bay Packers (Tottenham) 9:30 AM NFLN
6 Oct. 16 vs. Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS
7 Oct. 23 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX
8 Oct. 30 at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX
9 BYE
10 Nov. 13 vs. Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS
11 Nov. 20 vs. Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX
12 Nov. 24 at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving) 4:30 PM FOX
13 Dec. 4 vs. Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX
14 Dec. 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX
15 Dec. 17 or 18 at Washington Commanders TBD TBD
16 Dec. 24 at Minnesota Vikings (Sat) 1:00 PM FOX
17 Jan. 1 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS
18 Jan. 7 or 8 at Philadelphia Eagles TBD TBD

Note: No games should be considered official until announced by the NFL.

Primetime games

Week 3: MNF vs. Cowboys
Week 5: vs. Packers (Tottenham)

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 7
Division winner: +650
Conference winner: +5000
Super Bowl odds: +10000

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 14
2021 record: 4

The lower the number, the easier the schedule.

