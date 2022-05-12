Jets schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the New York Jets are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Their first divisional game will be in Week 5 at home against the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets finished 4-13 last season, and they have fallen short of the playoffs every year since they got to the AFC Championship in 2010. New York added former San Francisco guard Laken Tomlinson through free agency and brought in former Seattle Seahawks cornerback DJ Reed. Some of the notable free-agent losses include safety Marcus Maye and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi. The Jets had a ton of high draft picks and landed cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and defensive end Jermaine Johnson II in the first round.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 New York Jets schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 vs. Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS 2 Sep. 18 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS 3 Sep. 25 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS 4 Oct. 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS 5 Oct. 9 vs. Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 6 Oct. 16 at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM FOX 7 Oct. 23 at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM CBS 8 Oct. 30 vs. New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 9 Nov. 6 vs. Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS 10 BYE 11 Nov. 20 at New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 12 Nov. 27 vs. Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX 13 Dec. 4 at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM CBS 14 Dec. 11 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS 15 Dec. 18 vs. Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX 16 Dec. 22 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 17 Jan. 1 at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX 18 Jan. 7/8 at Miami Dolphins TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 16: TNF vs. Jaguars

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 5.5

Division winner: +1800

Conference winner: +6000

Super Bowl odds: +10000

