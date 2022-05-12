Eagles schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Philadelphia Eagles are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 at the Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia finished 9-8 last season with a Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first season under Nick Sirianni. The Eagles made a splash during the NFL Draft bringing in wide receiver AJ Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. They re-signed defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and brought in linebacker Haason Reddick from the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles made just five draft picks and selected defensive tackle Jordan Davis and center, Cam Jurgens, in the first two rounds.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Philadelphia Eagles schedule WEEK DATE Opponent ET TV WEEK DATE Opponent ET TV 1 Sep. 11 at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX 2 Sep. 19 vs. Minnesota Vikings (MNF) 8:30 PM ABC 3 Sep. 25 at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX 4 Oct. 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS 5 Oct. 9 at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM FOX 6 Oct. 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC* 7 BYE 8 Oct. 30 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS 9 Nov. 3 at Houston Texans (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 10 Nov. 14 vs. Washington Commanders (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN 11 Nov. 20 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS 12 Nov. 27 vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC* 13 Dec. 4 vs. Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM FOX 14 Dec. 11 at New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX 15 Dec. 18 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX 16 Dec. 24 at Dallas Cowboys (Sat) 4:25 PM FOX 17 Jan. 1 vs. New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX 18 Jan. 7 or 8 vs. New York Giants TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: MNF vs. Vikings

Week 6: SNF vs. Cowboys

Week 9: TNF at Texans

Week 10: MNF vs. Commanders

Week 12: SNF vs. Packers

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 8.5

Division winner: +225

Conference winner: +1800

Super Bowl odds: +3500

