Eagles schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Philadelphia Eagles are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 at the Washington Commanders.
Philadelphia finished 9-8 last season with a Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first season under Nick Sirianni. The Eagles made a splash during the NFL Draft bringing in wide receiver AJ Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. They re-signed defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and brought in linebacker Haason Reddick from the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles made just five draft picks and selected defensive tackle Jordan Davis and center, Cam Jurgens, in the first two rounds.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Philadelphia Eagles schedule
|WEEK
|DATE
|Opponent
|ET
|TV
|1
|Sep. 11
|at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|2
|Sep. 19
|vs. Minnesota Vikings (MNF)
|8:30 PM
|ABC
|3
|Sep. 25
|at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 2
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|5
|Oct. 9
|at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|6
|Oct. 16
|vs. Dallas Cowboys (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|7
|BYE
|8
|Oct. 30
|vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|9
|Nov. 3
|at Houston Texans (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|10
|Nov. 14
|vs. Washington Commanders (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|11
|Nov. 20
|at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 27
|vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|13
|Dec. 4
|vs. Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|14
|Dec. 11
|at New York Giants
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 18
|at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|16
|Dec. 24
|at Dallas Cowboys (Sat)
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|17
|Jan. 1
|vs. New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|18
|Jan. 7 or 8
|vs. New York Giants
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 2: MNF vs. Vikings
Week 6: SNF vs. Cowboys
Week 9: TNF at Texans
Week 10: MNF vs. Commanders
Week 12: SNF vs. Packers
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 8.5
Division winner: +225
Conference winner: +1800
Super Bowl odds: +3500
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 3
2021 record: 3
The lower the number, the easier the schedule