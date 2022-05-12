Steelers schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. This, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will come in Week 3 at the Cleveland Browns for Thursday Night Football.

Pittsburgh finished 9-7-1 last season and found their way into the playoffs, but it was a short run with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round. Ben Roethlisberger retired after the season, and the franchise hopes they found their quarterback of the future as they brought in Kenny Pickett in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. The Steelers signed center Mason Cole, guard James Daniels and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to three year deals this offseason to strengthen the offensive line. They also added free agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Pittsburgh lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to free agency but used a second round pick to get wideout George Pickens.

2022 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS 2 Sep. 18 New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 3 Sep. 22 at Cleveland Browns (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 4 Oct. 2 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 5 Oct. 9 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS 6 Oct. 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX 7 Oct. 23 at Miami Dolphins (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC* 8 Oct. 30 at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM CBS 9 BYE 10 Nov. 13 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX 11 Nov. 20 Cincinnati Bengals (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC* 12 Nov. 28 at Indianapolis Colts (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN 13 Dec. 4 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM CBS 14 Dec. 11 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS 15 Dec. 18 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM CBS 16 Dec. 24 Las Vegas Raiders (Sat) 8:15 PM NFLN 17 Jan. 1 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS 18 Jan. 7/8 Cleveland Browns TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 3: TNF at Browns

Week 7: SNF at Dolphins

Week 11: SNF vs. Bengals

Week 12: MNF at Colts

Week 16: vs. Raiders (Saturday Night)

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 7.5

Division winner: +800

Conference winner: +4000

Super Bowl odds: +6500

