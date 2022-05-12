 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Pittsburgh Steelers schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By Erik Buchinger
The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. This, of course, is a divisional game and their next one will come in Week 3 at the Cleveland Browns for Thursday Night Football.

Pittsburgh finished 9-7-1 last season and found their way into the playoffs, but it was a short run with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round. Ben Roethlisberger retired after the season, and the franchise hopes they found their quarterback of the future as they brought in Kenny Pickett in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. The Steelers signed center Mason Cole, guard James Daniels and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to three year deals this offseason to strengthen the offensive line. They also added free agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Pittsburgh lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to free agency but used a second round pick to get wideout George Pickens.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS
2 Sep. 18 New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS
3 Sep. 22 at Cleveland Browns (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video
4 Oct. 2 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS
5 Oct. 9 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS
6 Oct. 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX
7 Oct. 23 at Miami Dolphins (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC*
8 Oct. 30 at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM CBS
9 BYE
10 Nov. 13 New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX
11 Nov. 20 Cincinnati Bengals (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC*
12 Nov. 28 at Indianapolis Colts (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN
13 Dec. 4 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM CBS
14 Dec. 11 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS
15 Dec. 18 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM CBS
16 Dec. 24 Las Vegas Raiders (Sat) 8:15 PM NFLN
17 Jan. 1 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS
18 Jan. 7/8 Cleveland Browns TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 3: TNF at Browns
Week 7: SNF at Dolphins
Week 11: SNF vs. Bengals
Week 12: MNF at Colts
Week 16: vs. Raiders (Saturday Night)

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 7.5
Division winner: +800
Conference winner: +4000
Super Bowl odds: +6500

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 27
2021 record: 19

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

