49ers schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the San Francisco 49ers schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers heads to the end zone on a 44-yard touchdown catch during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the San Francisco 49ers are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco went 10-7 and finished third in the NFC West to earn a playoff berth. They took down the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round and upset the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. They lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in the Conference Championship. The 49ers signed cornerback Charvarius Ward to a three-year, $40.5 million deal. Their most prominent draft picks were USC OLB Drake Jackson, LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price and SMU WR Danny Gray.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 San Francisco 49ers schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX
2 Sep. 18 vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX
3 Sep. 25 at Denver Broncos (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC
4 Oct. 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN
5 Oct. 9 at Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM CBS
6 Oct. 16 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
7 Oct. 23 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM FOX
8 Oct. 30 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX
9 BYE
10 Nov. 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM NBC*
11 Nov. 21 vs. Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City) 8:15 PM ESPN
12 Nov. 27 vs. New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM FOX
13 Dec. 4 vs. Miami Dolphins 4:05 PM FOX
14 Dec. 11 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM FOX
15 Dec. 15 at Seattle Seahawks (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video
16 Dec. 24 vs. Washington Commanders (Sat) 4:05 PM CBS
17 Jan. 1 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM FOX
18 Jan. 7 or 8 vs. Arizona Cardinals TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 3: SNF at Broncos
Week 4: MNF vs. Rams
Week 10: SNF vs. Chargers
Week 11: MNF vs. Cardinals (Mexico City)
Week 15: TNF at Seahawks

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 10
Division winner: +190
Conference winner: +750
Super Bowl odds: +1600

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 29
2021 record: 27

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

