49ers schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the San Francisco 49ers are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco went 10-7 and finished third in the NFC West to earn a playoff berth. They took down the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round and upset the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. They lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in the Conference Championship. The 49ers signed cornerback Charvarius Ward to a three-year, $40.5 million deal. Their most prominent draft picks were USC OLB Drake Jackson, LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price and SMU WR Danny Gray.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 San Francisco 49ers schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX 2 Sep. 18 vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX 3 Sep. 25 at Denver Broncos (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC 4 Oct. 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN 5 Oct. 9 at Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM CBS 6 Oct. 16 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX 7 Oct. 23 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM FOX 8 Oct. 30 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX 9 BYE 10 Nov. 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM NBC* 11 Nov. 21 vs. Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City) 8:15 PM ESPN 12 Nov. 27 vs. New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM FOX 13 Dec. 4 vs. Miami Dolphins 4:05 PM FOX 14 Dec. 11 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM FOX 15 Dec. 15 at Seattle Seahawks (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 16 Dec. 24 vs. Washington Commanders (Sat) 4:05 PM CBS 17 Jan. 1 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM FOX 18 Jan. 7 or 8 vs. Arizona Cardinals TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 3: SNF at Broncos

Week 4: MNF vs. Rams

Week 10: SNF vs. Chargers

Week 11: MNF vs. Cardinals (Mexico City)

Week 15: TNF at Seahawks

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 10

Division winner: +190

Conference winner: +750

Super Bowl odds: +1600

2022 win totals: 29

2021 record: 27

The lower the number, the easier the schedule