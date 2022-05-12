49ers schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the San Francisco 49ers are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 at home against the Seattle Seahawks.
San Francisco went 10-7 and finished third in the NFC West to earn a playoff berth. They took down the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round and upset the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. They lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in the Conference Championship. The 49ers signed cornerback Charvarius Ward to a three-year, $40.5 million deal. Their most prominent draft picks were USC OLB Drake Jackson, LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price and SMU WR Danny Gray.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 San Francisco 49ers schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|2
|Sep. 18
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|3
|Sep. 25
|at Denver Broncos (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|4
|Oct. 3
|vs. Los Angeles Rams (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|5
|Oct. 9
|at Carolina Panthers
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 16
|at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|7
|Oct. 23
|vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|8
|Oct. 30
|at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|9
|BYE
|10
|Nov. 13
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|11
|Nov. 21
|vs. Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|12
|Nov. 27
|vs. New Orleans Saints
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|13
|Dec. 4
|vs. Miami Dolphins
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|14
|Dec. 11
|vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 15
|at Seattle Seahawks (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|16
|Dec. 24
|vs. Washington Commanders (Sat)
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|17
|Jan. 1
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|18
|Jan. 7 or 8
|vs. Arizona Cardinals
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 3: SNF at Broncos
Week 4: MNF vs. Rams
Week 10: SNF vs. Chargers
Week 11: MNF vs. Cardinals (Mexico City)
Week 15: TNF at Seahawks
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 10
Division winner: +190
Conference winner: +750
Super Bowl odds: +1600
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 29
2021 record: 27
The lower the number, the easier the schedule