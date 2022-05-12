Seahawks schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Seattle Seahawks are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 at the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seattle Seahawks were consistently inconsistent in 2021 and struggled to win games at home, going 3-5 at Lumen Field. Quarterback Russell Wilson went down with surgery to repair a broken finger on October 8 and Seattle never seemed to recover, even though they were a competitive group for the three games he missed. Losing eight of their first 11, however, doomed any chance Seattle had at reaching the playoffs. One the positive side, the Seahawks’ 7-10 record included a sweep of the San Francisco 49ers.

The offseason was one of big changes. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos for a ton of draft picks and the organization also said goodbye to long-time defensive stalwart Bobby Wagner. The Wilson trade helped the Seahawks gain the top 10 draft pick they lost in the Jamal Adams trade two years prior. Seattle grabbed offensive tackle Charles Cross with the No. 9 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and added pass rusher Boye Mafe (No. 40) and running back Kenneth Walker III (No. 41) in the second round. There was a lot of talk about the Seahawks acquiring disgruntled quarterback Baker Mayfield in a trade, but so far it’s just been talk. 2022 looks like a rebuilding year.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Seattle Seahawks schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 12 vs. Denver Broncos (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC 2 Sep. 18 at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM FOX 3 Sep. 25 vs. Atlanta Falcons 4:25 PM FOX 4 Oct. 2 at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX 5 Oct. 9 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX 6 Oct. 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX 7 Oct. 23 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM FOX 8 Oct. 30 vs. New York Giants 4:25 PM FOX 9 Nov. 6 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX 10 Nov. 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Munich) 9:30 AM NFLN 11 BYE 12 Nov. 27 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM CBS 13 Dec. 4 at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM FOX 14 Dec. 11 vs. Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM FOX 15 Dec. 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 16 Dec. 24 at Kansas City Chiefs (Sat) 1:00 PM FOX 17 Jan. 1 vs. New York Jets 4:05 PM FOX 18 Jan. 7 or 8 vs. Los Angeles Rams TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 1: MNF vs. Broncos

Week 10: vs. Buccaneers (Munich)

Week 15: TNF vs. 49ers

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 5.5

Division winner: +1600

Conference winner: +5000

Super Bowl odds: +10000

2022 win totals: 5

2021 record: 22

The lower the number, the easier the schedule