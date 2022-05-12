Buccaneers schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 on the road at the New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs finished the regular season 13-4 before losing in the divisional round of the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Tom Brady retired and then unretired, so that filled their void at the position. Head coach Bruce Arians stepped into a front-office role and allowed defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to replace him. In the NFL Draft, the time mainly added depth, including two tight ends, Cade Otton and Ko Kieft.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 at Dallas Cowboys (SNF) 8:20 PM NBC 2 Sep. 18 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX 3 Sep. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM FOX 4 Oct. 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC 5 Oct. 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX 6 Oct. 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM FOX 7 Oct. 23 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX 8 Oct. 27 vs. Baltimore Ravens (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 9 Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM CBS 10 Nov. 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks (Munich) 9:30 AM NFLN 11 BYE 12 Nov. 27 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM FOX 13 Dec. 5 vs. New Orleans Saints (MNF) 8:15 PM ESPN 14 Dec. 11 at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM FOX 15 Dec. 18 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM CBS 16 Dec. 25 at Arizona Cardinals 8:20 PM NBC 17 Jan. 1 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX 18 Jan. 7/8 at Atlanta Falcons TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 1: SNF at Cowboys

Week 4: SNF vs. Chiefs

Week 8: TNF vs. Ravens

Week 10: vs. Seahawks (Munich)

Week 13: MNF vs. Saints

Week 16: SNF at Cardinals (Christmas)

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 11.5

Division winner: -280

Conference winner: +330

Super Bowl odds: +700

2022 win totals: 12

2021 record: 29

The lower the number, the easier the schedule