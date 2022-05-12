Buccaneers schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Their first divisional game will be in Week 2 on the road at the New Orleans Saints.
The Bucs finished the regular season 13-4 before losing in the divisional round of the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Tom Brady retired and then unretired, so that filled their void at the position. Head coach Bruce Arians stepped into a front-office role and allowed defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to replace him. In the NFL Draft, the time mainly added depth, including two tight ends, Cade Otton and Ko Kieft.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|at Dallas Cowboys (SNF)
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|2
|Sep. 18
|at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|3
|Sep. 25
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 2
|vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|5
|Oct. 9
|vs. Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|6
|Oct. 16
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|7
|Oct. 23
|at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|8
|Oct. 27
|vs. Baltimore Ravens (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|9
|Nov. 6
|vs. Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 13
|vs. Seattle Seahawks (Munich)
|9:30 AM
|NFLN
|11
|BYE
|12
|Nov. 27
|at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|13
|Dec. 5
|vs. New Orleans Saints (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|14
|Dec. 11
|at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|15
|Dec. 18
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 25
|at Arizona Cardinals
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|17
|Jan. 1
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|18
|Jan. 7/8
|at Atlanta Falcons
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 1: SNF at Cowboys
Week 4: SNF vs. Chiefs
Week 8: TNF vs. Ravens
Week 10: vs. Seahawks (Munich)
Week 13: MNF vs. Saints
Week 16: SNF at Cardinals (Christmas)
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 11.5
Division winner: -280
Conference winner: +330
Super Bowl odds: +700
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 12
2021 record: 29
The lower the number, the easier the schedule