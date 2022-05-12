Titans schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Tennessee Titans are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 at the Indianapolis Colts.
The Tennessee Titans finished the regular season 12-5 and the No.1 seed in the playoffs before being upset by the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round. The team re-signed defensive end Harold Landy to a five-year, 87.5 million dollar deal in the offseason. On draft night, the Titans traded away star receiver AJ Brown and used the No. 18 pick to draft his replacement, Treylon Burks.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Tennessee Titans schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|New York Giants
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|2
|Sep. 19
|at Buffalo Bills (Mon)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|3
|Sep. 25
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 2
|at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 9
|at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|6
|BYE
|7
|Oct. 23
|Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 30
|at Houston Texans
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|9
|Nov. 6
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:20 PM
|NBC*
|10
|Nov. 13
|Denver Broncos
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|11
|Nov. 17
|at Green Bay Packers (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|12
|Nov. 27
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 4
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|14
|Dec. 11
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|15
|Dec. 18
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|16
|Dec. 24
|Houston Texans (Sat)
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|17
|Dec. 29
|Dallas Cowboys (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|18
|Jan. 7/8
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 2: MNF at Bills
Week 9: SNF at Chiefs
Week 11: TNF at Packers
Week 17: TNF vs. Cowboys
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 9.5
Division winner: +150
Conference winner: +1500
Super Bowl odds: +3000
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 19
2021 record: 8
The lower the number, the easier the schedule