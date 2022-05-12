 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Titans schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Tennessee Titans schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Tennessee Titans are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 at the Indianapolis Colts.

The Tennessee Titans finished the regular season 12-5 and the No.1 seed in the playoffs before being upset by the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round. The team re-signed defensive end Harold Landy to a five-year, 87.5 million dollar deal in the offseason. On draft night, the Titans traded away star receiver AJ Brown and used the No. 18 pick to draft his replacement, Treylon Burks.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Tennessee Titans schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 New York Giants 4:25 PM FOX
2 Sep. 19 at Buffalo Bills (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN
3 Sep. 25 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM FOX
4 Oct. 2 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM FOX
5 Oct. 9 at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM CBS
6 BYE
7 Oct. 23 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS
8 Oct. 30 at Houston Texans 4:05 PM CBS
9 Nov. 6 at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC*
10 Nov. 13 Denver Broncos 1:00 PM CBS
11 Nov. 17 at Green Bay Packers (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video
12 Nov. 27 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS
13 Dec. 4 at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX
14 Dec. 11 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
15 Dec. 18 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS
16 Dec. 24 Houston Texans (Sat) 1:00 PM CBS
17 Dec. 29 Dallas Cowboys (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video
18 Jan. 7/8 at Jacksonville Jaguars TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: MNF at Bills
Week 9: SNF at Chiefs
Week 11: TNF at Packers
Week 17: TNF vs. Cowboys

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5
Division winner: +150
Conference winner: +1500
Super Bowl odds: +3000

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 19
2021 record: 8

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

