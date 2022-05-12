Titans schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Tennessee Titans are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. Their first divisional game will be in Week 4 at the Indianapolis Colts.

The Tennessee Titans finished the regular season 12-5 and the No.1 seed in the playoffs before being upset by the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round. The team re-signed defensive end Harold Landy to a five-year, 87.5 million dollar deal in the offseason. On draft night, the Titans traded away star receiver AJ Brown and used the No. 18 pick to draft his replacement, Treylon Burks.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Tennessee Titans schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 New York Giants 4:25 PM FOX 2 Sep. 19 at Buffalo Bills (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN 3 Sep. 25 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM FOX 4 Oct. 2 at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM FOX 5 Oct. 9 at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM CBS 6 BYE 7 Oct. 23 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS 8 Oct. 30 at Houston Texans 4:05 PM CBS 9 Nov. 6 at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC* 10 Nov. 13 Denver Broncos 1:00 PM CBS 11 Nov. 17 at Green Bay Packers (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 12 Nov. 27 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS 13 Dec. 4 at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX 14 Dec. 11 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS 15 Dec. 18 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS 16 Dec. 24 Houston Texans (Sat) 1:00 PM CBS 17 Dec. 29 Dallas Cowboys (TNF) 8:15 PM Prime Video 18 Jan. 7/8 at Jacksonville Jaguars TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 2: MNF at Bills

Week 9: SNF at Chiefs

Week 11: TNF at Packers

Week 17: TNF vs. Cowboys

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 9.5

Division winner: +150

Conference winner: +1500

Super Bowl odds: +3000

