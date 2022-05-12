 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Commanders schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL released the Washington Commanders schedule on Thursday. We break it down, including a full list of games, prime-time matchups, and strength of schedule.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
NFL: Washington Football Team at New York Giants Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Washington Commanders are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Washington Commanders finished the regular season with a 7-10 record missing the playoffs. The team went out and acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Colts in an attempt to sure up the position. In the draft, the Commanders used a fifth-round pick on quarterback Sam Howell.

All times listed are Eastern.

2022 Washington Commanders schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel
1 Sep. 11 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX
2 Sep. 18 at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX
3 Sep. 25 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX
4 Oct. 2 at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX
5 Oct. 9 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS
6 Oct. 13 at Chicago Bears (Thu) 8:15 PM Prime Video
7 Oct. 23 Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM FOX
8 Oct. 30 at Indianapolis Colts 4:25 PM FOX
9 Nov. 6 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX
10 Nov. 14 at Philadelphia Eagles (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN
11 Nov. 20 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM FOX
12 Nov. 27 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX
13 Dec. 4 at New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX
14 BYE
15 Dec. 17 or 18 New York Giants TBD TBD
16 Dec. 24 at San Francisco 49ers (Sat) 4:05 PM CBS
17 Jan. 1 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM FOX
18 Jan. 7 or 8 Dallas Cowboys TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 6: TNF at Bears
Week 10: MNF at Eagles

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 7.5
Division winner: +450
Conference winner: +3500
Super Bowl odds: +6500

Strength of schedule

2022 win totals: 1
2021 record: 2

The lower the number, the easier the schedule

More From DraftKings Nation