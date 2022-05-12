Washington Commanders schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Washington Commanders are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Washington Commanders finished the regular season with a 7-10 record missing the playoffs. The team went out and acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Colts in an attempt to sure up the position. In the draft, the Commanders used a fifth-round pick on quarterback Sam Howell.

2022 Washington Commanders schedule Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sep. 11 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX 2 Sep. 18 at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX 3 Sep. 25 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX 4 Oct. 2 at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX 5 Oct. 9 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS 6 Oct. 13 at Chicago Bears (Thu) 8:15 PM Prime Video 7 Oct. 23 Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM FOX 8 Oct. 30 at Indianapolis Colts 4:25 PM FOX 9 Nov. 6 Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX 10 Nov. 14 at Philadelphia Eagles (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN 11 Nov. 20 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM FOX 12 Nov. 27 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX 13 Dec. 4 at New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX 14 BYE 15 Dec. 17 or 18 New York Giants TBD TBD 16 Dec. 24 at San Francisco 49ers (Sat) 4:05 PM CBS 17 Jan. 1 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM FOX 18 Jan. 7 or 8 Dallas Cowboys TBD TBD

Primetime games

Week 6: TNF at Bears

Week 10: MNF at Eagles

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Win total, over/under: 7.5

Division winner: +450

Conference winner: +3500

Super Bowl odds: +6500

