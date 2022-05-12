Washington Commanders schedule for 2022 NFL season, full list of matchups, prime time games

The NFL announced the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday, and the Washington Commanders are officially set to kick off their 2022 season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Their first divisional game will be in Week 3 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Washington Commanders finished the regular season with a 7-10 record missing the playoffs. The team went out and acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Colts in an attempt to sure up the position. In the draft, the Commanders used a fifth-round pick on quarterback Sam Howell.
All times listed are Eastern.
2022 Washington Commanders schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|1
|Sep. 11
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|2
|Sep. 18
|at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|3
|Sep. 25
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|4
|Oct. 2
|at Dallas Cowboys
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 9
|Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 13
|at Chicago Bears (Thu)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|7
|Oct. 23
|Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|8
|Oct. 30
|at Indianapolis Colts
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|9
|Nov. 6
|Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|10
|Nov. 14
|at Philadelphia Eagles (Mon)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|11
|Nov. 20
|at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|12
|Nov. 27
|Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|13
|Dec. 4
|at New York Giants
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|14
|BYE
|15
|Dec. 17 or 18
|New York Giants
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 24
|at San Francisco 49ers (Sat)
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|17
|Jan. 1
|Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|18
|Jan. 7 or 8
|Dallas Cowboys
|TBD
|TBD
Primetime games
Week 6: TNF at Bears
Week 10: MNF at Eagles
Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook
Win total, over/under: 7.5
Division winner: +450
Conference winner: +3500
Super Bowl odds: +6500
Strength of schedule
2022 win totals: 1
2021 record: 2
The lower the number, the easier the schedule