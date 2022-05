2022 NFL schedule release info, leaks, rumors

The NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night, but we already have quite a few games that have leaked, with the Packers home schedule reported already by Matt Schneidman. We’ve also seen the international games, Christmas and a host of other matchups already announced by the NFL.

We’ll keep a lookout for more as we close in on the official release.

Week 1

TBA at Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, Sept. 8

Saints at Falcons (Source), Sunday, Sept. 11

Eagles at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Source), Sunday, Sept. 11

Week 2

Chargers at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, Sept. 15

Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) (Source), Sunday, Sept. 18

Titans at Bills, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), Monday, Sept. 19

Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC), Monday, Sept. 19

Week 4

Vikings at Saints in London, 9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 2

Patriots at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source), Sunday, Oct. 2

Chiefs at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), Sunday, Oct. 2

Week 5

Giants at Packers in London, 9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 9

Week 6

Jets at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Source), Sunday, Oct. 16

Bengals at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Source), Sunday, Oct. 16

Week 8

Broncos at Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 30

Week 10

Seahawks at Buccaneers in Munich, 9:30 a.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 13

Cowboys at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 13

Week 11

Titans at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Source), Thursday, Nov. 17

49ers at Cardinals in Mexico City, 8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 21

Week 12

TBA at Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, Nov. 24

TBA at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, Nov. 24

TBA at TBA, 8:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, Nov. 24

Week 14

Packers Bye week (Source)

Week 15

Rams at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Source), Monday, Dec. 19

Week 16

Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source), Saturday, Dec. 24

Packers at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Source), Sunday, Dec. 25

Broncos at Rams, 4:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, Dec. 25

Week 17

Vikings at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Source), Sunday, Jan. 1

Week 18

Lions at Packers (Source), Sunday, Jan. 8