 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tracking each team’s schedule for the 2022 NFL season

We track each team’s schedule for the 2022 NFL season as they’re leaked or announced.

By Ryan Sanders
/ new
A view of the NFL log before a football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The highly-awaited NFL schedule release day is upon us, as the league will announce the 2022 schedules for all 32 teams at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight. While we already know who each team will be playing throughout the season, it’s the dates and times that fans are waiting on pins and needles to find out.

Along with that, we’ll discover who gets the most coverage on primetime, as well as who will be playing in big Thanksgiving and Christmas Day games also. The schedule release is just the next step in a long line of exciting milestones for NFL fans during the offseason, leading up to the 2022 NFL season’s kickoff this fall.

We’ll add each NFL team’s schedule here as they drop via leaks or are confirmed on the NFL schedule release show.

Editor’s note: No team’s schedule should be considered official until formally announced by the NFL.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: TBD
Miami Dolphins: TBD
New England Patriots: TBD
New York Jets: TBD

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: TBD
Cincinnati Bengals: TBD
Cleveland Browns: TBD
Pittsburgh Steelers: TBD

AFC South

Houston Texans: TBD
Indianapolis Colts: TBD
Jacksonville Jaguars: TBD
Tennessee Titans: TBD

AFC West

Denver Broncos: TBD
Kansas City Chiefs: TBD
Las Vegas Raiders: TBD
Los Angeles Chargers: TBD

NFC East

2022 New York Giants schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET)
Week Date Opponent Time (ET)
1 Sep. 11 at Tennessee Titans 4:25 PM
2 Sep. 18 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM
3 Sep. 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys (MNF) 8:15 PM
4 Oct. 2 vs. Chicago Bears 1:00 PM
5 Oct. 9 vs. Green Bay Packers (Tottenham) 9:30 AM
6 Oct. 16 vs. Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM
7 Oct. 23 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM
8 Oct. 30 at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM
9 BYE
10 Nov. 13 vs. Houston Texans 1:00 PM
11 Nov. 20 vs. Detroit Lions 1:00 PM
12 Nov. 24 at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving) 4:30 PM
13 Dec. 4 vs. Washington Commanders 1:00 PM
14 Dec. 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM
15 Dec. 17 or 18 at Washington Commanders TBD
16 Dec. 24 at Minnesota Vikings (Sat) 1:00 PM
17 Jan. 1 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM
18 Jan. 7 or 8 at Philadelphia Eagles TBD

Dallas Cowboys: TBD
Philadelphia Eagles: TBD
Washington Football Team: TBD

NFC North

2022 Chicago Bears schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET)
Week Date Opponent Time (ET)
1 Sep. 11 San Francisco 49ers 1:00 PM
2 Sep. 18 at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM
3 Sep. 25 Houston Texans 1:00 PM
4 Oct. 2 at New York Giants 1:00 PM
5 Oct. 9 at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM
6 Oct. 13 Washington Commanders (TNF) 8:15 PM
7 Oct. 24 at New England Patriots (MNF) 8:15 PM
8 Oct. 30 at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM
9 Nov. 6 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM
10 Nov. 13 Detroit Lions 1:00 PM
11 Nov. 20 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM
12 Nov. 27 at New York Jets 1:00 PM
13 Dec. 4 Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM
14 BYE
15 Dec. 18 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM
16 Dec. 24 Buffalo Bills (Sat) 1:00 PM
17 Jan. 1 at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM
18 Jan. 7 or 8 Minnesota Vikings TBD

Detroit Lions: TBD
Green Bay Packers: TBD
Minnesota Vikings: TBD

NFC South

2022 New Orleans Saints schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (ET)
Week Date Opponent Time (ET)
1 Sep. 11 at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM
2 Sep. 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM
3 Sep. 25 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM
4 Oct. 2 vs Minnesota Vikings (Tottenham) 9:30 AM
5 Oct. 9 Seattle Seahawks 1:00 PM
6 Oct. 16 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM
7 Oct. 20 at Arizona Cardinals (TNF) 8:15 PM
8 Oct. 30 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM
9 Nov. 7 Baltimore Ravens (MNF) 8:15 PM
10 Nov. 13 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM
11 Nov. 20 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM
12 Nov. 27 at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM
13 Dec. 5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF) 8:15 PM
14 BYE
15 Dec. 17 or 18 Atlanta Falcons TBD
16 Dec. 24 at Cleveland Browns (Sat) 1:00 PM
17 Jan. 1 at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM
18 Jan. 7 or 8 Carolina Panthers TBD

Atlanta Falcons: TBD
Carolina Panthers: TBD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TBD

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals: TBD
Los Angeles Rams: TBD
San Francisco 49ers: TBD
Seattle Seahawks: TBD

More From DraftKings Nation