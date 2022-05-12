Tracking each team’s schedule for the 2022 NFL season

The highly-awaited NFL schedule release day is upon us, as the league will announce the 2022 schedules for all 32 teams at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight. While we already know who each team will be playing throughout the season, it’s the dates and times that fans are waiting on pins and needles to find out.
Along with that, we’ll discover who gets the most coverage on primetime, as well as who will be playing in big Thanksgiving and Christmas Day games also. The schedule release is just the next step in a long line of exciting milestones for NFL fans during the offseason, leading up to the 2022 NFL season’s kickoff this fall.
We’ll add each NFL team’s schedule here as they drop via leaks or are confirmed on the NFL schedule release show.
Editor’s note: No team’s schedule should be considered official until formally announced by the NFL.
AFC East
AFC North
AFC South
AFC West
NFC East
2022 New York Giants schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|1
|Sep. 11
|at Tennessee Titans
|4:25 PM
|2
|Sep. 18
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM
|3
|Sep. 26
|vs. Dallas Cowboys (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|4
|Oct. 2
|vs. Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|5
|Oct. 9
|vs. Green Bay Packers (Tottenham)
|9:30 AM
|6
|Oct. 16
|vs. Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM
|7
|Oct. 23
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|8
|Oct. 30
|at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM
|9
|BYE
|10
|Nov. 13
|vs. Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|11
|Nov. 20
|vs. Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|12
|Nov. 24
|at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)
|4:30 PM
|13
|Dec. 4
|vs. Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|14
|Dec. 11
|vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM
|15
|Dec. 17 or 18
|at Washington Commanders
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 24
|at Minnesota Vikings (Sat)
|1:00 PM
|17
|Jan. 1
|vs. Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|18
|Jan. 7 or 8
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|TBD
NFC North
2022 Chicago Bears schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|1
|Sep. 11
|San Francisco 49ers
|1:00 PM
|2
|Sep. 18
|at Green Bay Packers
|8:20 PM
|3
|Sep. 25
|Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|4
|Oct. 2
|at New York Giants
|1:00 PM
|5
|Oct. 9
|at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM
|6
|Oct. 13
|Washington Commanders (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|7
|Oct. 24
|at New England Patriots (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|8
|Oct. 30
|at Dallas Cowboys
|1:00 PM
|9
|Nov. 6
|Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|10
|Nov. 13
|Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|11
|Nov. 20
|at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|12
|Nov. 27
|at New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|13
|Dec. 4
|Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM
|14
|BYE
|15
|Dec. 18
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM
|16
|Dec. 24
|Buffalo Bills (Sat)
|1:00 PM
|17
|Jan. 1
|at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|18
|Jan. 7 or 8
|Minnesota Vikings
|TBD
NFC South
2022 New Orleans Saints schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|1
|Sep. 11
|at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|2
|Sep. 18
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM
|3
|Sep. 25
|at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM
|4
|Oct. 2
|vs Minnesota Vikings (Tottenham)
|9:30 AM
|5
|Oct. 9
|Seattle Seahawks
|1:00 PM
|6
|Oct. 16
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM
|7
|Oct. 20
|at Arizona Cardinals (TNF)
|8:15 PM
|8
|Oct. 30
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1:00 PM
|9
|Nov. 7
|Baltimore Ravens (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|10
|Nov. 13
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM
|11
|Nov. 20
|Los Angeles Rams
|1:00 PM
|12
|Nov. 27
|at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 PM
|13
|Dec. 5
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF)
|8:15 PM
|14
|BYE
|15
|Dec. 17 or 18
|Atlanta Falcons
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 24
|at Cleveland Browns (Sat)
|1:00 PM
|17
|Jan. 1
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM
|18
|Jan. 7 or 8
|Carolina Panthers
|TBD
NFC West
