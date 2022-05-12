Full list of Thursday Night Football games in the 2022 NFL season

The Thursday Night Football matchups have officially been released for the 2022-23 NFL season. All of these games can be seen on NFL Network, while some of them will be broadcast on FOX and Amazon.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills to kick off the new season on the first Thursday night of the new year. This will be quite a test for the defending Super Bowl champions, as the Bills fell short in last year’s controversial divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The newly approved overtime rule for the postseason arrives too little too late for the Bills, but they should at least be back in playoff contention for another campaign with a fairer chance to win the game if history repeats itself this time around. A chip on the shoulder of Josh Allen and the talented Buffalo offense should make for an epic battle against the Rams coming in refreshed with something to prove.

Another fun offensive showcase will occur in the short days that follow. The Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers on the second Thursday of the regular season, where we shall see Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert partake in an air-it-out contest with an abundance of big-time plays. The short week always has a mind of its own, however.

Much further on down the TNF schedule, an intriguing matchup to watch is the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets in Week 16. Absolutely no one is certain of what these two organizations can accomplish with another draft and free agency in the rearview. They each made their fair share of offseason overhauls, but will we see improved versions of Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson in their second go-around as pros?

2022 NFL season: Thursday Night Football schedule

Week 1: Bills at Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 2: Chargers at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 3: Steelers at Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 4: Dolphins at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 5: Colts at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 6: Commanders at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 7: Saints at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 8: Ravens at Bucs, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 9: Eagles at Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 10: Falcons at Panthers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: Titans at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 12: Patriots at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Bills at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 14: Raiders at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 15: 49ers vs. Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 16: Jaguars at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 17: Cowboys at Titans, 8:15 p.m. ET